Where to exchange Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics in Final Fantasy XIV

When unlocking new gear in Final Fantasy XIV, the grind comes from completing tasks to unlock Tomestones. These are powerful relics you receive as a reward for completing difficult content, and the latest are the Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics.

You get Tomestones of Aesthetics after completing all the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests and reaching level 100. When you get enough, the next step is to get some of the strongest gear you can and exchange those Tomestones for powerful FFXIV items. Here’s what you need to know about where you need to exchange Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics in the Dawntrail expansion.

How to find the Tomestone Aesthetics gear in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way over to Solution Nine to exchange these Tomestones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the vendor you’re looking for while visiting Solution Nine. You can speak with Zircon, the Tomestone Exchange merchant. They’re at coordinates (X:8.6, Y:13.6). Any Final Fantasy XIV player trying to find them won’t have to worry about exchanging any of the current Tomestones until they reach level 100 and complete the Dawntrail expansion Main Scenario Quests. Then, the latest Tomestones, Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics, become easier to find. You can get them by completing the Duty Roulette and any level 100 dungeon you wish to repeat.

There are multiple items you can purchase from Zircon. All of them are at item level 700. For those looking to complete any Extreme Trials you get during the Dawntrail expansion and after speaking with the Wandering Minstrel, this is the vendor you want to visit.

Expect to run through the Duty Roulette daily to ensure you earn enough Tomestones of Aesthetics. The items on Zircon’s vendor require you to exchange anywhere from 180 Tomestones to 500 for the weapons. Running with a few friends might be easier as they can communicate with you faster during these dungeons and trials.

Make sure you visit Zircon often to improve your character’s item level score to prepare for the upcoming challenges set to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV. And return to Solution Nine often to speak with the various other vendors, such as the A-9 Wheeler vendor selling the motorcycle.

