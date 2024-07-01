How to get Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics in Final Fantasy XIV

With the arrival of Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion, there are new ways for players to grind for the best gear and take part in intense content. The reward for completing some of the toughest dungeons, trials, and experiences includes Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics.

These are the latest ways to unlock the best gear after finishing up the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests, preparing players for the upcoming raid set to release in 7.05. After that, raid releases should be the primary piece of currency players want to focus on for the best gear in FFXIV. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics and the best way to farm them.

How to farm Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics in Final Fantasy XIV

Complete the Dawntrail quests to unlock Aesthetic Tomestones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can begin earning Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics when you reach level 100 with your Final Fantasy XIV character. You can only do this if you can access the Dawntrail expansion, where you can work through the Main Scenario Quests.

After you wrap these up, level 100 dungeons become available for you. The first is from the Main Scenario Quest, Dawntrail, giving you access to Alexandria. After that, there are two more for you to unlock: The Strayborough Deadwalk and Tender Valley. You can earn 80 Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics by finishing them. Eventually, the Duty Roulette: Expert unlocks for you, rewarding you 80 Aesthetics once a day for participating in this activity.

Outside of the level 100 dungeons, every Duty Roulette activity should now offer you a set amount of Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics once a day. These give you a randomized activity where you and a small group of FFXIV players work together to complete a high-level dungeon, trial, main scenario quest, alliance raid, or a normal raid. These are only available once daily but are a great way to earn the Aesthetic Tomestones.

For those who want additional challenges, there are the Extreme versions of the Worqor Lar Dor and Everkeep trials. You can unlock them by speaking with the Wandering Minstrel in Tuliyollal at coordinates (X:11.1, Y:14.7). You do need to reach item level 690 to participate in them, though, which may require you to focus on the other dungeons and trials before you can try them.

When you have enough Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics, reach Solution Nine and speak with the Tomestone Exchange vendor to unlock your job equipment rewards. You can find this merchant at coordinates (X:8.6, Y:13.6).

