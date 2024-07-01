When unlocking content in Final Fantasy XIV, dungeons are the primary priority for every player. They contain unique loot drops and some of the best combat battles in the game. With the Dawntrail expansion, there are more dungeons for you to unlock and complete.

The way you unlock dungeons takes effort. Many of them are available as you work your way through the Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail. It all comes down to working on those quests and earning the reward of more dungeons for your FFXIV roulette. These are all the dungeons you get after completing FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to get all dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Work your way through each quest to reach the end and unlock more dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight dungeons for you to unlock in Dawntrail. Six are available through the Main Scenario Quests, and the last two are available after you complete the campaign. Three of the eight dungeons you get in Dawntrail are available in the Expert Roulette, and the rest can appear in the leveling Roulette. They won’t help you unlock the Aether Currents in areas like Heritage Found, but they’re easily some of the most fun content in the game.

Dungeons are a central part of Final Fantasy XIV. They’re some of the more approachable content in the game but require you to be on point with your character’s class, where you carefully avoid heavy attacks from notable bosses. Every time you defeat a boss, there’s a small pile of loot your party shares, allowing you to enhance your character with more items.

You can unlock these dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, where you unlock them and the item level you need to be at to play them.

Dungeon Name How to unlock Item Level Requirement Ihuykatumu Complete For All Turali Item level 630 Worqor Zormor Complete The High Luminary Item level 635 The Skydeep Cenote Complete Road to the Golden City Item level 640 Vanguard Complete All Aboard Item level 645 Origenics Complete The Resilient Son Item level 650 Alexandria Complete Dawntrail Item level 670 Tender Valley Complete It Belongs in a Museum Item level 670 The Strayborough Deadwalk Complete Something Stray in the Neighborhood Item level 670

