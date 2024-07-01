Image Credit: Bethesda
All Ihuykatumu loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV
All dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Tackle some of the toughest combat encounters in Dawntrail.
Zack Palm
Published: Jul 1, 2024 10:23 am

When unlocking content in Final Fantasy XIV, dungeons are the primary priority for every player. They contain unique loot drops and some of the best combat battles in the game. With the Dawntrail expansion, there are more dungeons for you to unlock and complete.

The way you unlock dungeons takes effort. Many of them are available as you work your way through the Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail. It all comes down to working on those quests and earning the reward of more dungeons for your FFXIV roulette. These are all the dungeons you get after completing FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to get all dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

All Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV
Work your way through each quest to reach the end and unlock more dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight dungeons for you to unlock in Dawntrail. Six are available through the Main Scenario Quests, and the last two are available after you complete the campaign. Three of the eight dungeons you get in Dawntrail are available in the Expert Roulette, and the rest can appear in the leveling Roulette. They won’t help you unlock the Aether Currents in areas like Heritage Found, but they’re easily some of the most fun content in the game.

Dungeons are a central part of Final Fantasy XIV. They’re some of the more approachable content in the game but require you to be on point with your character’s class, where you carefully avoid heavy attacks from notable bosses. Every time you defeat a boss, there’s a small pile of loot your party shares, allowing you to enhance your character with more items.

You can unlock these dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, where you unlock them and the item level you need to be at to play them.

Dungeon NameHow to unlockItem Level Requirement
IhuykatumuComplete For All TuraliItem level 630
Worqor ZormorComplete The High LuminaryItem level 635
The Skydeep CenoteComplete Road to the Golden CityItem level 640
VanguardComplete All AboardItem level 645
OrigenicsComplete The Resilient SonItem level 650
AlexandriaComplete DawntrailItem level 670
Tender ValleyComplete It Belongs in a MuseumItem level 670
The Strayborough DeadwalkComplete Something Stray in the NeighborhoodItem level 670
