How to get the A-9 Wheeler mount in Final Fantasy XIV

There are multiple mounts you can find throughout Final Fantasy XIV and unlock for your character. Many of them require you to complete notable feats of endurance, but mounts like the A-9 Wheeler don’t require you to defeat a specific boss. Instead, it’s all about money.

Recommended Videos

The way you go about unlocking the A-9 Wheeler comes down to finding the correct vendor to grab it from. You also need to ensure you have enough Gil to spend on it. Otherwise, you won’t be able to grab the A-9 Wheeler motorcycle for your collection. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the A-9 Wheeler in FFXIV.

Where to unlock the A-9 Wheeler motorcycle in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with the Air-Wheeler Vendor to purchase the motorcycle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get the A-9 Wheeler by speaking with the Air-wheeler Dealer vendor in Solution Nine. This is one of the many new regions you can find while exploring the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail expansion. Purchasing this expansion is required if you want to reach this area. After you have the expansion, it all comes down to working your way through the necessary Main Scenario Quests until Solution Nine becomes a viable area for you to explore. You reach this location during the Solution Nine Main Scenario Quest.

From here, make your way over to the area’s west side and speak with Neon, the Air-wheeler Dealer vendor, at coordinates (X:8.3, Y:13.3). They only have the A-9 Wheeler motorcycle for sale, and you can purchase it from them for 7.5 million Gil. If you have the money to throw at them to add this mount to your collection, feel free to do it and begin riding it around to show off to other FFXIV players. Thankfully for gamers, outside of the Gil requirement, you won’t have too many obstacles preventing you from getting and using this mount.

The A-9 Wheeler is one of the more prestigious mounts you can get in Final Fantasy XIV. Rather than it being a hefty grind to earn enough Tomestones or special resources to exchange with a vendor, it all comes down to earning Gil to buy it. For anyone with extra Gil to spend on this mount, this is a great chance to throw money around.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy