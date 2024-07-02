How to get Dawntrail Artifact gear in Final Fantasy XIV

When unlocking gear and equipment in Final Fantasy XIV, Artifact gear is many players’ favorite to get when you reach the end of an expansion. Dawntrail is no different, and this gear is available at a specific time, but you need to earn it.

Recommended Videos

You want to grab this before entering much of the endgame of Dawntrail. Wearing this gear boosts your character, making it easier to do early endgame content—but it’s only the first step. After you have it on and use it, there’s more gear to unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to miss how you can get Dawntrail Artifact armor in FFXIV.

Where to get Dawntrail Artifact Armor in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with Mewazunte to unlock the armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Dawntrail Artifact Armor becomes available after you complete the In Pursuit of Sphene Main Scenario Quest. This is close to the end of the Final Fantasy XIV expansion, so don’t expect to unlock it any time soon when you start the expansion. Thankfully, the vendor is shown to you during this quest, and you can speak with them any time you find a break. Those who want to jump into high-level content should talk to the vendor as fast as possible.

The vendor shown to you during the quest is named Mewazunte. You can find them in Tuliyollal at coordinates (X:12.4, Y:12.8). Grabbing the Artifact Armor and weapon costs nothing. Instead, you merely need to reach this point in the Main Scenario Quest, and you can start wearing the gear specific to your Job. Mewazunte has multiple categories available based on the Job your character is using. Before grabbing the gear from the vendor, examine it to ensure it’s the equipment your character can wear. You do need to be level 99 to equip it.

Once you have this gear, expect to use it for the rest of the Dawntrail expansion, but it gets slowly replaced by better gear. You unlock These equipment pieces using Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics for completing level 100 dungeons and other Duty Roulettes in Final Fantasy XIV. For anyone who wants to dye their Dawntrail Artifact armor, continue through the Role Quests and work through those. Your character’s Role Quest is not required to complete the story.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy