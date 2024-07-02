How to unlock Dawntrail Role Quests in Final Fantasy XIV

Role quests are an important part of Final Fantasy XIV, giving you access to new content and skills to teach your character. They will work slightly differently for the Dawntrail expansion, and the way you go about unlocking them makes them easy to miss.

They unlock as you make your way through the expansion; if you’re not careful, you could easily breeze past them. You need to do some work to make your way to the point in this game, and they won’t be mandatory. Instead, you can complete them after you finish the Dawntrail campaign, but you don’t want to wait forever to do them in FFXIV.

Where to unlock and complete Dawntrail Role Quests in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with Br’uk Evu to start the quest in Final Fantasy XIV. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Role Quests become available to your Final Fantasy XIV character as you work through the Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail. After you complete The Feat of Pots, roughly between levels 92 to 93, your Role Quest is now available, and you can work on them at your leisure. You’re not required to complete your Role Quest if you want to continue playing through the main story, so don’t feel like these are an immediate obligation.

You can start the Role Quest by first completing Uncouth Customers in Tuliyollal. Speak with the NPC named Br’uk Evu, who you may have met while completing other quests in the Main Scenario Quests. He is at coordinates (X:12.5, Y:14.6). This is a required first step for all Final Fantasy XIV players, and after this is complete, the next quests become your Role Quest.

These vary based on the type of role you’re attempting to complete for your character’s job. Here’s a breakdown for each job type, the quest name, and their coordinates.

Tanks get The Narwhal Beckons at coordinates (X:12.9, Y:15.0)

Melee DPS gets The Hunter and the Hunted at coordinates (X:11.8, Y:14.9)

Physical DPS gets the To Steal Steelhog quest at coordinates (X:12.5, Y:15.0)

Magical Ranged DPS gets Power Forgotten at coordinates (X:12.8, Y:14.8)

Healers get In The Sting of Things at coordinates (X:12.0, Y:15.0)

These are the first quests you receive for your character in Final Fantasy XIV. After you complete all Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests, additional ones unlock for your character, and you can expect to run through those as well, giving your character more skills to use in combat, preparing for some of the toughest encounters, such as any of the level 100 dungeons or the Extreme Trials..\

