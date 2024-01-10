Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.55 release date: Everything included in FF14 Patch 6.55

In Final Fantasy XIV‘s Tokyo FanFest from Jan. 7, the developer revealed more information on the upcoming Endwalker update, Patch 6.55 —including its release date and what players can expect to discover.

It’s one of the last updates that will add core content to the game before the release of the next expansion Dawntrail, which is planned for summer 2024. It won’t be a Major update, but will still bring some interesting content to discover.

Here are the release date and expected content for FFXIV‘s Patch 6.55.

When will FFXIV’s Patch 6.55 be released?

The update will be driven by the main story. Image via Square Enix

FFXIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida revealed on Jan. 7’s Tokyo Fan Fest event that Patch 6.55, named Growing Light, will be introduced to live servers on Jan. 16.

It’s still unclear at what hour it will be implemented, but an official warning of server maintenance should hint at it in the next few days. The start hour will also depend on the length of the maintenance, which can change if the developer encounters issues when introducing the update.

What will Patch 6.55 bring to FFXIV?

Patch 6.55 will launch the second part of Endwalker‘s post-expansion story. It’s the main focus of the update, as the player’s attention is now set on the next expansion, which story will take them to new lands with the Scions.

There still is more planned with the update, though. In addition to the main quest, players will explore new quests of the Relic’s lighter storyline: the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures.

Those who prefer fighting over discovering the story will also get a new duty: the Trial named Gilded Araya, which is part of the MSQ. The developer already unveiled this fight before, as players were able to test it out in 2023’s Fan Fest.

The boss was made after Asura from Final Fantasy IV. During tests, players shared that they had failed their first attempt, hinting at a quite challenging duty. Usually, though, the difficulty of trials remains low enough so all players can complete it and not be stuck in the main story.