When will Dawntrail release in Final Fantasy XIV?

The next expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, called Dawntrail, was revealed during this summer’s Las Vegas Fan Festival, and it’s coming in 2024.

Players are eager to discover what the expansion will entail. Since Endwalker brought to a close the story that began a decade ago with A Realm Reborn, we don’t know what’s coming for the game in the future.

Still, the developer dropped hints at the end of the expansion’s main story and in the post-expansion quests, and Dawntrail’s trailer revealed where the players will be headed next. The question that remains is when they’ll be able to explore those distant lands.

Dawntrail‘s release window in Final Fantasy XIV

Although no release date has been set for Dawntrail, the developer revealed its time window in the expansion’s trailer. It’s planned to be released around summer 2024.

Still, it’s a year away, which means the expansion’s release schedule might be delayed. It was the case for Endwalker, whose release was pushed from summer to winter 2021 due to circumstances linked to COVID-19.

Related An unusual new Final Fantasy XIV collab is set to inebriate Warriors of Light

What will Dawntrail bring into the game?

Dawntrail will bring players to the lands of Tural, whose capital city is Tuliyollal, as well as the mountains of Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T’el. In addition, players will be able to reach level 100 and discover several new jobs.

The upcoming expansion will also bring a new tribe of creatures called Pelupelu, which is already known by Final Fantasy fans. They are short human beings wearing bird masks.

Those will be the main things brought by the expansion, but it’ll also feature adjustments and improvements on pretty much all existing aspects of the game, such as Duty Support, duties, PvP, Island Sanctuaries, and more.

About the author