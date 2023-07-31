Final Fantasy XIV‘s first story has ended with Endwalker, and players are now looking ahead with Dawntrail, the next expansion coming with Version 7.0 in summer 2024.

A lot of changes will be introduced to the title, in addition to a new story and more to discover. Players will get many expected additions, such as a raised level cap, more Tribes, regions to explore, and new jobs.

But the next expansion will also bring more changes to the title. Here is everything that’s coming to FFXIV with the Dawntrail expansion in summer 2024:

New Main Scenario, jobs, and level cap raise

New tribe: Pelupelu

More combat features: FATEs, Dungeons, and Raids

Quality-of-life changes

More content for free trial

The Dawntrail expansion will bring a new story that looks more light-hearted than Endwalker—at first glance, at least. The Warrior of Light will explore a new world named Tural alongside their companions.

The characters will explore the warm lands of Tural and its capital city named Tuliyollal. They’ll also uncover less hospitable lands, such as the mountains of Urqopacha and a forest named Yak T’el.

They’ll sail there with Urianger, G’raha Tia, Alisae and Alphinaud, as well as other characters, and will meet some new ones —although those have yet to be revealed.

The level cap will be raised of 10 levels, similarly to previous expansions, setting it to 100. There will also be “multiple new jobs.” Usually two more are released with each expansion.

Blue Mages, who recently obtained the first level cap raise in years alongside Patch 6.45, will also get an update with the upcoming expansion.

New tribe: Pelupelu

The Pelupelu were revealed as an upcoming new tribe with Dawntrail. They’ll inhabit Urqopacha, a land that’s reminiscent of Nepal, located at the feet of mountains and featuring colorful elements of architecture.

Pelupelu are short human beings. Image via Square Enix

The Pelupelu were first featured in Final Fantasy X. They were depicted as short human beings in recognizable gowns and bird masks. They’re also featured in the lore of FFXIV, described as entrepreneurs who ride alpacas for trade, according to the wiki.

More combat features: FATEs, Dungeons, and Raids

Similarly to previous expansions, the lands of the new world will be filled with new FATEs and the Main Scenario Quest will include new duties to complete, such as Dungeons, Trials, and Raids.

Among those, a new Threat will appear: Valigarmanda. It’s a boss many fans of the Final Fantasy will already know as it appeared in many titles, including the VI, XIII-2, and Mobius.

The developer also revealed there’ll be more Variant Dungeons, Deep Dungeons, and all sorts of Raids the title already includes. A PvP update will also be included to bring a breath of fresh air to FFXIV players.

The new world of Tural will feature all kinds of environments. Image via Square Enix

Quality-of-life changes

In addition, the developer revealed further improving the Duty Support. It allows players to get into duties without the help of other players, as NPC will accompany them instead.

Endwalker was the first expansion to get Duty Support in its Dungeons, and it was added for numerous previously-released duties afterwards, to help newer players get ahead in the story without waiting for hours to find teammates.

Lastly, the developer mentioned “expansive new lifestyle content” as features upcoming with Dawntrail. It’s unclear what that will entail, however.

More content for free trial

Dawntrail will be the fifth expansion to release in FFXIV, and players will get their free trial extended once more.

They’ll be able to complete the Stormblood expansion and its post-scenario content for free, raising their maximum level to 70. It’ll also include Red Mage and Samurai jobs, which released alongside that content.

The expansion will also release alongside the Xbox Series X|S version of FFXIV. Meanwhile, a major graphics update will be introduced on time to be ready for Dawntrail.

