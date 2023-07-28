Final Fantasy XIV is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2024

Final Fantasy XIV is officially coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles in the spring of 2024, Square Enix game director Naoki Yoshida and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced during the FFXIV Fan Fest keynote on July 28.

The long-awaited Xbox version of the popular MMORPG is expected to launch following an open beta test scheduled to take place during Patch 6.5, which is expected to hit the live servers in September.

In addition to giving Square Enix an opportunity to monitor the stability of the system, progress from the test is said to be carrying over, so Xbox players are encouraged to sign up and get started early.

Enjoyed being onstage with Yoshi-P and Kiryu-san to announce Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox. We’re thrilled that the Xbox community will join the Warriors of Light and we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games. pic.twitter.com/zq0ETkDFq1 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 28, 2023

“We’re very happy to announce the Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV with my friend, Yoshida-san, here today,” Spencer said. “Together with his team, we are bringing the best online experience of this game to Xbox fans everywhere. And through crossplay, you can experience Final Fantasy XIV with old and new players alike.”

After lauding the direct communication the two teams seemingly maintained during its development, as well as describing the release as a “seminal moment” between Xbox and the Warriors of Light, Yoshida and Spencer added that the new version will feature faster loading times and 4K resolution support for the Series X.

The newly announced 7.0 Dawntrail expansion was also confirmed to be playable for Xbox players on day one once it releases in the summer of 2024.

The narrative surrounding FFXIV’s fan-requested arrival on Xbox has been well-documented over the years, particularly since early 2019 when Spencer pledged the game would eventually be released on the Microsoft consoles. Since its re-release in 2013, FFXIV has remained available solely on PC, PlayStation, and OS X.

