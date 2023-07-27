Next FFXIV expansion reveal? What you can expect from 2023 Fan Fest

Final Fantasy XIV players have been in the dark about the next expansion for over a year, but some expect to hear some hints in the upcoming Fan Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will take place on July 28 and 29 and will feature a lot of activities for attendees, as well as fans from all over the world through digital coverage.

Among those activities, players can expect to know more about what’s to come to FFXIV in the next few months and beyond through talks by game director Naoki Yoshida.

Will the next expansion be mentioned at 2023 FFXIV Fan Fest?

The Fan Festival will feature two key conferences over the weekend, and the game director Naoki Yoshida could give players the first details on what they can expect for the next expansion.

The first one will take place on July 28, at 8am CT, prior to the Fan Fest’s opening ceremony. For an hour and a half, Yoshida will talk and “announce the latest updates” coming to the game.

The next day at 8am CT, July 29, Naoki Yoshida will be accompanied by producer Toshio Murouchi to host the next Live Letter from the Producer in front of the Las Vegas audience.

For another hour and a half, they will both reveal more about what’s to come with Patch 6.5, which is expected to hit live servers in September, and maybe some information on the next expansion, too.

It isn’t planned for this year, though, so it’s likely too early for fans to see a reveal trailer or the expansion’s official name. Previous expansion Endwalker was revealed 10 months prior to its release in 2021, comparatively. It’s still unclear when and if the next one will be introduced in 2024 at all, so there’s no guarantee.

Apart from that, the Fan Fest will offer many more activities, such as exclusive concerts that won’t be on broadcast and official merchandise to purchase.

