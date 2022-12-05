When will the next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer air?

Over 10 years after its release, Final Fantasy XIV is still going strong. The latest expansion Endwalker broke records last December and more updates are still being added to the game.

The FFXIV developers are known for sharing a lot of information about their internal processes, the current state of advancement of patches, and more with players.

Letter from the Producer broadcasts are the main place for talking about feedback from recently-released content with fans and revealing updates on the next ones to come.

Usually, game director and producer Naoki Yoshida hosts the broadcast alongside producer Toshio Murouchi. They also include live translation in English when revealing major updates about the game, such as Endwalker’s trailer. Most of the time, however, only visual assets are translated.

Here is when the next Letter from the Producer will air on Twitch, Niconico, and YouTube.

When is the next FFXIV Letter from the Producer?

The next Live Letter from the Producer will likely air on Dec. 30, but that date is pure speculation and not officially confirmed at time of writing. Some fans have gathered past information and came up with this date based on previous timetables.

Part one of the Patch 6.3 Live Letter aired on Nov. 11 and the developers told players about all of the upcoming goodies that they will get to unlock, along with some new rewards. Along with more Endwalker story, players will also get a ton of new content, including an Island Sanctuary update, a new Treasure Map, new trials, new dungeons, and more.

Released in Patch 6.35, which will come a few weeks after 6.3, will be the next step for the Manderville Relic Weapons, Deep Dungeon No. 3, new Beast Tribes, and more. There is no release date for either of these patches yet, but players will likely get one at the beginning of the next Live Letter when the developers go over part two of what’s coming in Patch 6.3.