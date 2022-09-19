Xbox fans across the globe have been waiting for their Final Fantasy XIV itch to be scratched for what feels like eons of radio silence from the developers and Microsoft.

There hasn’t been a whisper since early 2019 about the title’s transition to Xbox, but fans can now rejoice: details about FFXIV have finally seen the light.

When asked about the eventual transition to the platform, and the agonizing silent treatment from Xbox about the Final Fantasy XIV, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox said: “Of course, we haven’t given up yet. This is Microsoft and Square Enix’s commitment to game fans, and we will continue to coordinate.”

While this is a tiny bit of info, it’s definitely juicy and provides eager fans with some comfort in knowing that the game has not been forgotten.

The title was originally released on PlayStation 4 and PC in 2010 and has made its way onto the newest consoles. The MMORPG, developed by Square Enix, is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, and OS X.

There was no announcement of when the game would release on Xbox, but with so many different ways to access it already, it will eventually make its way onto Microsoft’s platform.

Spencer in early 2019 pledged the game would be released on Xbox, saying “we’re working through what it means to bring a cross-platform MMO, that they’ve run for years. It will be one of the games that’s coming and it’s something that I know our Xbox fans will be incredibly excited to see.”

Keep your fingers crossed; FFXIV will be on your Xboxs in no time.