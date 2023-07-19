All new Blue Mage Spells in FF14 Patch 6.45

Final Fantasy XIV’s Blue Mage was first introduced in the Stormblood Patch 4.5, and since then, they haven’t received many significant updates. That said, in Patch 6.45, the Blue Mage is undergoing several changes, including getting all new spells.

FF14 Blue Mage: All new spells in Patch 6.45

In Patch 6.45, the Blue Mage now has 20 all-new spells, and like most of the Blue Mage spells, you’ll learn these through high-level Dungeons, defeating monsters, Trials, or even by collecting a certain number of Blue Mage spells.

Not only are Blue Mages versatile, self-sufficient, and incredible DPS mages, but they’re also a lot of fun to play. So, getting 20 new spells to add to your spellbook and further customize how you want to play this mage is exciting.

Here are all the new spells for Blue Mages in Final Fantasy 14, including how you’ll learn them, their rank, and if there are any requirements you must meet. I’ll also include the coordinates, where possible, so hopefully, you can find them much easier as you work through the list to get them all.

Spell Name Rank How to learn Location or Requirement Goblin Punch One Star Hobgoblin Kholusia—X:33 & Y:33 Rehydration One Star Slippery Armadillo Amh Araeng—X:32 & Y:9 Schiltron One Star Long-Tailed Armadillo Amh Araeng—X:17 & Y:30 Candy Cane Two Star Aenc Thon, Lord of the Lingering Gaze Dohn Mheg—Dungeon Peat Pelt Two Star Mudman Matoya’s Relict—Dungeon Right Round Two Star Greater Armadillo Malikah’s Well—Dungeon Breath of Magic Three Star None Whalaqee Breath of Magic Totem (need to be a Level 80 Blue Mage)—X:12.6 & Y:12.9 Conviction Marcato Three Star Forgiven Obscenity Mt. Gulg—Dungeon Deep Clean Three Star Seeker of Solitude The Grand Cosmos—Dungeon Force Field Three Star None Whalaqee Force Field Totem after you’ve learned 120 Blue Mage Spells.

Laser Eye Three Star Eden’s Promise Eden’s Promise: Eternity—Raid (either Normal or Savage) Mortal Flame Three Star Lugus The Grand Cosmos—Dungeon Winged Reprobation Three Star Innocence The Crown of The Immaculate—Trial (either Normal or Extreme) Dimensional Shift Four Star Eden Prime Eden’s Gate: Resurrection (E1N)—A Raid (either Normal or Savage) Divination Rune Four Star Titania The Dancing Plague—A Trial (either Normal or Extreme) Ruby Dynamics Four Star The Ruby Weapon Cinder Drift—A Trial (either Normal or Extreme) Wild Rage Four Star Spectral Berserker The Heroes’ Gauntlet—Dungeon Apokalypsis Five Star Therion Amaurot—Dungeon Being Mortal Five Star Titania The Dancing Plague—Trial (either Normal or Extreme) Sea Shanty Five Star Nixie Matoya’s Relict—Dungeon

For the most part, you’ll get many of these new spells just by playing FF14. I find the hardest ones to get are the ones related to Raids because you have to rely on your team. And if you’ve gone through the group finder and joined a random group, this may not be ideal. If you can, I highly recommend doing these Raids with friends, especially if you’re going the Extreme route. But if you don’t have friends that want to do Raids, the safest option would be to do the Raids on Normal and hope everyone knows what they’re doing.

One of the new spells I think is unique is Sea Shanty. Not only does it deal water damage to nearby enemies, but if it’s raining, showering, or there are thunderstorms, damage increases. Seeing how this works in a fight will be interesting, and I’m excited to test it.

Along with updated Blue Mage spells and new quests, FF14 players can now get 20 new Blue Mage spells, each with unique effects.

