All new Blue Mage Spells in FF14 Patch 6.45

Blue Mages rejoice—we have 20 new spells.

man wearing blue mask, hat, and coat staring at a glowing crystal in Final Fantasy XIV
Image via Square Enix.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Blue Mage was first introduced in the Stormblood Patch 4.5, and since then, they haven’t received many significant updates. That said, in Patch 6.45, the Blue Mage is undergoing several changes, including getting all new spells.

FF14 Blue Mage: All new spells in Patch 6.45

In Patch 6.45, the Blue Mage now has 20 all-new spells, and like most of the Blue Mage spells, you’ll learn these through high-level Dungeons, defeating monsters, Trials, or even by collecting a certain number of Blue Mage spells.

Not only are Blue Mages versatile, self-sufficient, and incredible DPS mages, but they’re also a lot of fun to play. So, getting 20 new spells to add to your spellbook and further customize how you want to play this mage is exciting.

Here are all the new spells for Blue Mages in Final Fantasy 14, including how you’ll learn them, their rank, and if there are any requirements you must meet. I’ll also include the coordinates, where possible, so hopefully, you can find them much easier as you work through the list to get them all. 

Spell NameRankHow to learnLocation or Requirement
Goblin PunchOne StarHobgoblinKholusia—X:33 & Y:33
RehydrationOne StarSlippery ArmadilloAmh Araeng—X:32 & Y:9
SchiltronOne StarLong-Tailed ArmadilloAmh Araeng—X:17 & Y:30
Candy CaneTwo StarAenc Thon, Lord of the Lingering GazeDohn Mheg—Dungeon
Peat PeltTwo StarMudmanMatoya’s Relict—Dungeon
Right RoundTwo StarGreater ArmadilloMalikah’s Well—Dungeon
Breath of MagicThree StarNoneWhalaqee Breath of Magic Totem (need to be a Level 80 Blue Mage)—X:12.6 & Y:12.9
Conviction MarcatoThree StarForgiven ObscenityMt. Gulg—Dungeon
Deep CleanThree StarSeeker of SolitudeThe Grand Cosmos—Dungeon
Force FieldThree StarNoneWhalaqee Force Field Totem after you’ve learned 120 Blue Mage Spells.
Laser EyeThree StarEden’s PromiseEden’s Promise: Eternity—Raid (either Normal or Savage)
Mortal FlameThree StarLugusThe Grand Cosmos—Dungeon
Winged ReprobationThree StarInnocenceThe Crown of The Immaculate—Trial (either Normal or Extreme)
Dimensional ShiftFour StarEden PrimeEden’s Gate: Resurrection (E1N)—A Raid (either Normal or Savage)
Divination RuneFour StarTitaniaThe Dancing Plague—A Trial (either Normal or Extreme)
Ruby DynamicsFour StarThe Ruby WeaponCinder Drift—A Trial (either Normal or Extreme)
Wild RageFour StarSpectral BerserkerThe Heroes’ Gauntlet—Dungeon
ApokalypsisFive StarTherionAmaurot—Dungeon
Being MortalFive StarTitaniaThe Dancing Plague—Trial (either Normal or Extreme)
Sea ShantyFive StarNixieMatoya’s Relict—Dungeon

For the most part, you’ll get many of these new spells just by playing FF14. I find the hardest ones to get are the ones related to Raids because you have to rely on your team. And if you’ve gone through the group finder and joined a random group, this may not be ideal. If you can, I highly recommend doing these Raids with friends, especially if you’re going the Extreme route. But if you don’t have friends that want to do Raids, the safest option would be to do the Raids on Normal and hope everyone knows what they’re doing.

One of the new spells I think is unique is Sea Shanty. Not only does it deal water damage to nearby enemies, but if it’s raining, showering, or there are thunderstorms, damage increases. Seeing how this works in a fight will be interesting, and I’m excited to test it.

Related: How to level Blue Mage in Final Fantasy 14: Leveling guide

Along with updated Blue Mage spells and new quests, FF14 players can now get 20 new Blue Mage spells, each with unique effects.

About the author

Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews