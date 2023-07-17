The Blue Mage job is like no other in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a lot of fun to play but isn’t easy to pick up either. Unlocking it will certainly be the easiest part of the process, though.

You’ll have to meet some simple requirements to get the quest that unlocks the Blue Mage job in FFXIV. While completing it, you’ll obtain your first spell and be on the right track to level up and complete your Spellbook.

While the maximum level for combat jobs has been set at 90 since the release of the latest expansion Endwalker, Blue Mage cannot go higher than level 80.

It was even set at 70 until the release of Patch 6.45 on July 18, 2023. The level is often staggered compared to other jobs because it takes more work on Blue Mage. To get there, you’ll first have to unlock it. Here’s how.

How to unlock Blue Mage in Final Fantasy XIV

To unlock the Blue Mage job in FFXIV, you must first reach level 50 on a Disciple of War or Magic job and complete the main story of A Realm Reborn, which ends with the quest “The Ultimate Weapon.”

You’ll then be able to pick up a quest called “Out of the Blue.” It’s handed out by Zealous Yellowjacket in the Limsa Lominsa’s Main Aetheryte (at X: 9.9, Y: 11).

The quest will take you to the outskirts of the city and will teach you the ropes of Blue Mage. It will then be up to you to choose which spells you want to get for your Spellbook and which challenges you want to face.

How does the Blue Mage job work in Final Fantasy XIV?

You have to unlock every spell yourself. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Blue Mage works like no other job in FFXIV, which makes it challenging to pick up. While you unlock spells by gaining levels on other jobs, it’s not the case here.

With the Blue Mage, most of the spells you get are by learning from your enemies. You will have to face enemies, see them using the spell you want, and defeat them to learn it.

The Masked Carnivale features has challenges tailored for Blue Mages. Screenshot by Dot Esports Martyn will guide you through your Blue Mage adventures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While some can be found wandering the lands of Eorzea, others are bosses from duties. You can also get spells by trading totems with Maudlin Latool Ja in Ul’Dah (X: 12.5, Y: 13), which can be earned by clearing levels of the Masked Carnivale.

Overall, leveling up won’t be the hard part for a Blue Mage: learning new spells is what will take you the most time and effort. We can tell you by experience that while some will be learned in a few minutes, many others will ask much more of you.

You’ll have to set up strategies with entire teams of Blue Mages and customize your spell rotations to adjust your strategy. Leveling up a Blue Mage isn’t a solo experience: you’ll need teammates to accompany you through your journey. Having Free Company buddies willing to help you can go a long way, too—in addition to being a lot more fun for you.

About the author