After 2 years, Final Fantasy XIV Blue Mages are finally getting more content

Final Fantasy XIV director and producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida said during Live Letter from the Producers 76 today that the wait for more Blue Mage content is over, and there will be tons of new content for the job to take on when Patch 6.45 releases. This is the first Blue Mage update in over two years.

The job will be enjoying some new spells, a level cap increase, and new Masked Carnivale enemies. It is unclear so far exactly how many spells will be added, but the level cap will increase from 70 to 80, which will finally put it into more viable territory for Shadowbringers content.

Because of the level increase, players can expect that spells will come from Shadowbringers content and zones. There will also be some new Masked Carnivale enemies, although the specifics on that haven’t been revealed yet either. Additionally, there will be some new Blue Mage gear that players can earn.

This content has been sorely requested by players ever since the beginning of Endwalker patch content, where players expected a Blue Mage update to put it in line with how the job has worked in the past. Typically, Blue Mages stay 10 levels under the current level cap, which makes it unviable for players to pull full Blue Mage parties into current content, but they can usually enjoy the last expansion’s content.

Now, with Patch 6.45, players will be able to form Blue Mage farming parties for Shadowbringers content for things like mount farms and Irregular Tomestone farms.

Patch 6.4 will release in late May, and the Blue Mage content isn’t coming until Patch 6.45, so players will be waiting a few months, likely until July or later, for the update to hit their game. But the information that is coming is likely enough to quell the passionate community that enjoys spell hunting and the Masked Carnivale.