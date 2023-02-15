It’s been almost 2 years since Blue Mage received an update in Final Fantasy XIV and fans are getting antsy

In Final Fantasy XIV, there are plenty of jobs to choose from to progress through the game with. But one job, Blue Mage, is completely separate from the others and is considered a limited job, meaning that certain content is locked to the job.

Blue Mage is a favorite of many players, especially those who like to clear content alone because of the variety of skills that make them more viable for solo content than other typical jobs. The class is like Pokémon but for spells; players need to find various monsters who do the skill to learn it, which can be tedious since the skill only has a chance to be learned unless it’s in a synced instance.

Players are getting antsy for news of when the next Blue Mage level cap increase will be introduced, as well as when they can expect some new content for the job. Most who are looking for the information have done all there is to do with it and are looking for more fun side content with the versatile job. The wait has been incredibly long and players are ready for a new batch of fresh content for Blue Mage.

Currently, the level cap for Blue Mage is 70, which is 20 levels lower than the current level cap that came with Endwalker, which is set at 90. Blue Mage was given updates every year since it was introduced but was skipped in Shadowbringers. There have now been two expansions that players have gone through without any Blue Mage updates, meaning it’s been well over two years since the last time the job was touched.

Players are expecting that there will be news about Blue Mage soon since the class usually gets updated around the X.4 or X.5 patches. Patch 6.3 just dropped recently, so those who enjoy Blue Mage are hoping that there is some news about it in the next Live Letter.

Besides getting all of the skills in the Blue Mage Spell Book, there are a ton of achievements for completing content with a party of Blue Mages. But many players who are dedicated to the job have already done them and are looking for more side content to do. They are hoping that the developers will share news soon in either the next Live Letter or Patch 6.5’s Live Letter.