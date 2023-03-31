Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 76 promises new trials, Criterion dungeons, and Blue Mage updates in Patch 6.4

Fans of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV are getting a new patch soon, and today the developers ran part one of information regarding Patch 6.4, which should be coming to the game within the next few months.
As with most content updates, the game will be getting a new section of the story that bridges the gap between 2022’s Endwalker and the next expansion, which doesn’t have a release date and will probably not get one until either this summer or this fall.
In case you missed it, here’s everything that was announced in Live Letter 76. Live translation provided by the FFXIV Discord.
Patch 6.38 – April 4
- Pandaemonium Abyssos (Savage weekly restriction will be removed
- PvP action adjustments
- Crystalline Conflict Season Six begins
- NA Data Center hardware replacement
- This will be a 24-hour maintenance beginning April 3
Patch 6.4 “The Dark Throne” – Late May 2023
- Continuation of Main Scenario Quests
- New side quests
- Continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor
- Further Manderville Weapons
- Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.45)
- Further Manderville Weapons step three (Patch 6.45)
- Splendorous Tools
- Next step (Patch 6.45)
- New Dungeon
- The Aetherfont
- New Trials
- The Voidcast Dais
- The Voidcast Dais (Extreme)
- New Unreal Trial
- Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)
- New Raid
- Pandaemonium: Anabeaseios
- Pandaemonium: Anabeaseios (Savage)
- Savage tier will be released one week after Patch 6.4
- New Variant and Criterion Dungeon #2: Mount Rokkon (Patch 6.45)
- Three levels of difficulty: Normal, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage)
- Players do not need to complete the Sil’dihn Subterrane to unlock this dungeon
- New Duty Support for Stormblood
- The Sirensong Sea
- Bardam’s Metttle
- Doma Castle
- Castrum Abania
- Ala Mhigo
- Job Adjustments (PvE and PvP)
- No details on exactly what the adjustments are or what classes they are for
- PvP
- PvP Series Four begins
- Season Seven of Crystalline Conflict
- Frontline adjustments
- New UI element displaying match time and score
- The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules adjusted
- The Borderland Ruins (Secure) temporarily unavailable
- Blue Mage update (Patch 6.45)
- Level cap increase from 70 to 80
- New spells and Blue Mage-specific gear added
- New enemies will be added to the Masked Carnivale
- Ocean Fishing update
- New route – Kugane area
- Island Sanctuary updates
- New sanctuary ranks and visions
- New gathering area in the Wilds
- New construction plots in the Hideaway
- New item rewards
- New materials, craftable items, crops, animals, and isleworks handicrafts
- New structures
- Support for outdoor furnishings added to the Hideaway
- Furnishings can be placed near structures
- A maximum of 90 slots can be unlocked via Island Sanctuary progress
- Special furnishings such as striking dummies and gardens will not be supported
- Miscellaneous Updates
- Allegan Tomestones of Comedy will be added
- Maxiumum number of gear sets will be increased to 100.
- This will be available right away regardless of quest progression
- Job icons will now be displayed in the chat log and on player nameplates
- Chat log icons only display within parties and alliances
- There are two different name plate options
- The transaction fee for items sold on that Market Board will now be incorporated into the total price, displayed under “Total”.
- Glasses and wing fashion accessories will now display when engaged in battle in the overworld
- Items stored in a variety of locations can now be selected when casting glamours in an inn room
- Fairy glamours are now available to Scholars
- Select from Eos, Selene, or Carbuncle
- Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023-2024 official merchandise pre-order begins soon
- Pre-orders are available in North America, Europe, and Japan regardless of Fan Festival attendance
- For those attending Fan Festival in Las Vegas, they are enouraged to pre-order, as merch stations may be congested at the event
- Once items are sold out, there may not be a restock
- Some items are exclusive to North America
- Pre-orders for North America begin March 31 at 11am CT until April 21
- Items will begin shipping July 14
- Pre-orders for Europe begin March 31 at 11am CT until April 21
- Items will begin shipping July 28
- Pre-orders for Japan are already on the e-STORE
- Delivery will begin July 28