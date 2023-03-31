Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 76 promises new trials, Criterion dungeons, and Blue Mage updates in Patch 6.4

There are some really exciting changes coming this time around.

Fans of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV are getting a new patch soon, and today the developers ran part one of information regarding Patch 6.4, which should be coming to the game within the next few months.

As with most content updates, the game will be getting a new section of the story that bridges the gap between 2022’s Endwalker and the next expansion, which doesn’t have a release date and will probably not get one until either this summer or this fall.

In case you missed it, here’s everything that was announced in Live Letter 76. Live translation provided by the FFXIV Discord.

Patch 6.38 – April 4

Pandaemonium Abyssos (Savage weekly restriction will be removed

PvP action adjustments

Crystalline Conflict Season Six begins

NA Data Center hardware replacement

This will be a 24-hour maintenance beginning April 3

Patch 6.4 “The Dark Throne” – Late May 2023