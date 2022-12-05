All rewards in the Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Creation event

It is that time again for Final Fantasy XIV players to run content over and over for those sweet, sweet Irregular Tometones that they will need to farm gear during the Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Creation Event, which begins on Dec. 12.

Players have plenty of content to choose from when earning Irregular Tomestones, such as The Praetorium, PvP modes, and more. Those looking to farm them will likely farm The Praetorium a whole bunch because there are a ton of great rewards to earn that might help the FFXIV collector.

One new piece of content was added for this event, the Namazu Neckerchief, which is a neck item with the signature Namazu face on it that costs 100 tomestones. Below that are some mounts that don’t come around too often or are hard to earn, some emotes, and Orchestrion Rolls.

To get the Namazu Neckerchief and all of the mounts, Orchestrion Rolls, and emotes, players need to run The Praetorium at least 94 times, but many will run more to get some other items on the list worth grabbing.

Here are all of the rewards and how many tometones they cost during the Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Creation event.