All rewards in the Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Creation event

That's a lot of Prae runs.

Image via Square Enix

It is that time again for Final Fantasy XIV players to run content over and over for those sweet, sweet Irregular Tometones that they will need to farm gear during the Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Creation Event, which begins on Dec. 12.

Players have plenty of content to choose from when earning Irregular Tomestones, such as The Praetorium, PvP modes, and more. Those looking to farm them will likely farm The Praetorium a whole bunch because there are a ton of great rewards to earn that might help the FFXIV collector.

One new piece of content was added for this event, the Namazu Neckerchief, which is a neck item with the signature Namazu face on it that costs 100 tomestones. Below that are some mounts that don’t come around too often or are hard to earn, some emotes, and Orchestrion Rolls.

To get the Namazu Neckerchief and all of the mounts, Orchestrion Rolls, and emotes, players need to run The Praetorium at least 94 times, but many will run more to get some other items on the list worth grabbing.

Here are all of the rewards and how many tometones they cost during the Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Creation event.

ItemTomestone cost
Namazu Neckercheif100
Hallowed Kamuy File50
Albino Karakul Horn50
Falcon Ignition Key50
Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations50
The Ancient City Orchestrion Roll50
Heartless Orchestrion Roll50
Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions30
Two Obstensibly Special Timeworn Maps30
Ishgardian Half Barding30
Spotted Fedora30
Spotted Spencer30
Drake Horn30
Direwolf Whistle30
Xanthos Whistle30
Enbarr Whistle30
Dark Lanner Whistle30
Sophic Lanner Whistle30
MGP Platinum Card30
Brick Garden Wall20
Marble Alcove Bed20
Mahogany Aqueduct20
Indoor Pond20
Barrel Table20
Giant Beaver Burger Set20
Stage Curtain20
Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Fending15
Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Maiming15
Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Striking15
Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Scouting15
Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Aiming15
Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Casting15
Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Healing15
Central Shroud Riding Map 10
East Shroud Riding Map10
South Shroud Riding Map10
North Shroud Riding Map10
Mor Dhona Riding Map10
Coerthas Central Highlands Riding Map10
Mutamix Bubblypots Card10
Memeroon Card10
Mist Dragon Card7
Ultima, the High Seraph Card7
Wind-up Meateater7
Smoulder Orchestrion Roll7
Coming Home Orchestrion Roll7
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x101