Final Fantasy XIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove returns ahead of Patch 6.3

Irregular Tomestones are coming once again for Final Fantasy XIV ahead of Patch 6.3, which currently has no official release date, meaning players have an extended period of time to earn some new and difficult-to-get rewards from the game.

The Moogle Treasure Trove begins on Dec. 12 at 2am CT and ends whenever Patch 6.3 goes live. Square Enix has yet to release the date of the patch, so players won’t know how long they have to get the rewards until the second part of the Live Letter from the Developers that will give the date for the patch and more details on what’s coming in Patch 6.3.

How Final Fantasy XIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove works

Players interested in participating will need to look for the Moogle icon in the Duty Finder. If there is an icon there, it means that duty will award tomestones to exchange at the Itinerant Moogles, which are located in each of the three starting cities: Limsa Lominsa, Gridania, and Ul’dah.

Below is a breakdown of which duties award Irregular Tomestones:

Seven tomestones

Dun Scaith (Alliance Raid)

The Praetorium (Dungeon)

Five tomestones

The Weeping City of Mhach (Alliance Raid)

Three or Five tomestones (PvP modes, depending on win)

Hidden Gorge

Onsal Hakir (Danshig Naadam)

The Fields of Glory (Shatter)

Seal Rock (Seize)

The Borderland Ruins (Secure)

Four tomestones

Halatali (Hard) (Dungeon

Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard) (Dungeon)

Castrum Meridianum (Dungeon)

Three tomestones

The Void Ark (Alliance Raid)

The Porta Decumana (Trial)

Dzemael Darkhold (Dungeon)

Cutter’s Cry (Dungeon)

The Sunken Temple of Qarn (Dungeon)

Two tomestones

Kugane Ohashi (Trial)

Battle in the Big Keep (Trial)

Battle on the Big Bridge (Trial)

Players will need to save up if they want some of the bigger rewards, which cost 50 to 100 Itinerant Tometones such as the new Namazu Neckerchief, the Hallowed Kamuy Fife, Albino Karakul Horn, and more.