Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 74 part one brings new Deep Dungeon, Trials, and more

Final Fantasy XIV got its first glimpse of what Patch 6.3 will bring on the day when servers for 1.0 shut down and brought a new era of the game a year later, which grew into the game everyone knows and loves.
This Live Letter only featured still images and included no in-game footage, which is par for the course for the first episode of Live Letters before larger patches. The developers started by revealing the patch title, Gods Revel, Lands Tremble, and released that the patch will go live in early January 2023.
Here’s everything that was revealed in the first part of Patch 6.3’s Live Letters. Live translation provided by the FFXIV Discord.
- Continuation of Main Scenario Quests
- New side quests
- Tataru’s Grand Adventure continues
- Will take place in Kugane area, based on the outfits in the screenshots given
- Tales of Newfound Adventure continue
- Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures – releases in Patch 6.35
- Further Manderville Weapons – next step of Relic Weapons coming in Patch 6.35
- New Tribal Quests – Patch 6.35
- The Loporrits
- Disciples of the Hand – Crafter Tribal Quests
- New Dungeon – Lapis Manalis
- New Trials
- One new Normal and one new Extreme
- No details were revealed about what it is
- New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
- New Alliance Raid -Myths of the Realm No. 2
- Euphrosyne
- Ultimate Duty #5 – Secret
- Releases two weeks after Patch 6.3
- Might get a hint or reveal at what it is in part two
- Deep Dungeon No. 3 – Patch 6.35
- Eureka Orthos
- Players must complete Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker” and progress to floor 50 in the Palace of the Dead before they can enter this dungeon.
- Must be level 81 or over to enter
- Duty support for Heavensward
- The Great Gubal Library
- The Aetherochemical Research Facility – getting redesign
- The Antitower
- Sohr Khai
- Xelphatol
- Baelsar’s Wall
- Job adjustments for PvE and PvP
- Paladin will be getting a huge change
- Rotation will be completely different
- More about this in the next Live Letter
- No other huge job adjustments at this time
- PvP Updates
- PvP Series Three begins
- Adjustments to PvP actions
- Season Five of Crystalline Conflict
- New Arena will be added – Kugane-themed
- Crafting and Gathering updates
- Tool Enhancement Quests – Patch 6.35
- New Custom Deliveries
- Collectability values will be displayed when gathering collectable items
- Primary fishing locations, preferred bait, and additional conditions will be added to the Fish Guide
- New spearfishing location will be added to upper La Noscea
- Island Sanctuary Updates
- New sanctuary ranks and visions
- New items rewards
- New materials, crops, animals, and isleworks handicrafts
- Eagle-like, Morbol, and Tiger-like animals were shown
- A new structure was shown
- More is coming for 6.4, including the ability to place garden furniture
- The ability to save orchestrion settings
- Island visitors will now hear the islekeep’s orchestrion
- Players will be notified when another player joins their island
- Treasure Hunt update
- New Treasure Dungeon
- The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon
- Portal is accessible via a new Elpis-centric treasure map
- Gold Saucer Update
- A new jumping puzzle area will be added
- Housing updates
- Additional wards for all residential areas
- Six regular wards and six subdivisions – 1800 new plots per World
- All will be sale by lottery
- Details on FC wards vs private Wards will be announced later
- UI improvements
- Icons for damage type will now display in the battle log and in flying text (physical, magic, and unique)
- Ability to display remaining time for buffs and debuffs in the party list
- A new, unannounced UI theme
- Misc updates
- Portraits will now display when using the Duty Finder
- Only party members will be displayed for 24-man content
- Feature can be toggled on or off
- Expansion of available actions when using fashion accessories
- Ability to cast glamours and dye retainer equipment without removing it
- Ability to cast glamours on your own equipment directly from your retainer’s inventory
- Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida via FFXIV Discord: “There is one more update to your retainers inventory management but it is too difficult to put into text and words so I will show you during the next PLL, I think people who have a lot of materials stored will be really happy about this one”
- Ability to filter newly added items at Sundry Splendors vendors
- Portraits will now display when using the Duty Finder