All Brighter Shores factions: strengths, weaknesses, and which to choose

Brighter Shores offers several great playable classes which expand gameplay in many positive ways, but each has their own disadvantages, too.

As the game is currently in early access, it can be difficult to find information on every faction, so it can be hard to decipher which is right for you. Here are all the details you should know about the playable factions in Brighter Shores.

All Factions you can choose in Brighter Shores – Which class should you choose in Magic Cave?

Brighter Shores has three distinct factions that specialize in certain combat styles. These are Hammermage, Cryoknight, and Guardian.

Once you reach Hopeforest in episode two, you’ll be tasked with searching for your companions. Once the quest has been completed, head to the Dryad Glade and kill the Mutant Stag to save a dryad. Upon doing this, they will give you a leaf as a reward. Head northwest past the Narrow Path and you’ll find the Thin Trail; there’s a stone door on this path, and using the leaf you received earlier will open the door. You can then head into the room where you will be prompted to pick a faction.

Faction Element Weakness Strong Against Cryoknight Cryonae (Ice Magic) Tempestae (Lightning Magic) Arborae (Nature Magic) Guardian Arborae (Nature Magic) Cryonae (Ice Magic) Tempestae (Lightning Magic) Hammermage Tempestae (Lightning Magic) Arborae (Nature Magic) Cryonae (Ice Magic)

Cryoknight

Cryoknights are ice warriors who can freeze enemies and use a variety of melee weapons and armor alongside Cryonae or Ice magic. They are highly effective against several types of enemies and are among the game’s most resourceful and balanced fighters. Specifically, Cryoknights are strong against enemies of the Arborae or Nature class. Their weapons are crafted using metals, which make them really sturdy, especially compared to other weapons crafted from other materials in the game. However, they are also weak against Tempestae or Lightning magic, so fighting against enemies or players of the Tempestae class will prove to be especially challenging if you choose the Cryoknight.

Guardian

Guardians are the ranger class of Brighter Shores who use ranged combat to fight enemies, and as such are more limited in the types of weapons they can specialize in. While they can use other melee weapons, these attacks aren’t as effective as their ranged attacks and magic. Their weapons and armor are crafted using Bones, and they specialize in Nature Magic or Arborae. Guardians are stronger against warriors who use Tempestae or Lightning magic, but are weak against Cryoknights or enemies who use Cryonae magic.

Hammermage

Finally, the Hammermage faction is a fighter class that also takes advantage of strong elemental attacks. It uses Tempestae or Lightning magic against enemies, and it is one of the most fun elements to use due to how effective it is, especially for big groups. It is also significantly strong against enemies of the Cryonae elemental type. However, they are weak against Arborae or Nature magic and, as such, will struggle against enemies who use ranged attacks. Hammermages’ armor and weapons are crafted using rocks, making them some of the toughest warriors to defeat in combat.

Which faction should you choose in Brighter Shores?

All in all, the choice of your faction depends on what your play style is. If you like close-ranged combat and an aggressive play style, Cryoknights are your choice, as they are tough fighters who use ice magic and close-quarters combat. If you enjoy a well-balanced playstyle, you should pick Hammermages, as they use a combination of melee and lightning magic attacks. Guardians opt for a less aggressive but effective ranged playstyle, which makes them perfect if you prefer attacking at a safe distance.

Choosing one of these factions will determine what type of magic type you can master, but doing so will not limit the number of weapons you can use for combat. The developers have yet to announce whether the game will recieve any more factions, so for now, these are the only three you can choose from.

