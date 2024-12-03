Forgot password
An ESO character shivers in the cold.
Unfortunately, none of these rewards will help you stay warm. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
All rewards in ESO’s 2024 Frosty Fun Golden Pursuits

It's a Tamrielic treasure trove.
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
|

Published: Dec 3, 2024 05:11 pm

It’s never too early to celebrate! That seems to be the rationale behind The Elder Scrolls Online‘s latest update, which sees the experimental Golden Pursuit system return for round two. If you don’t want to wait for the New Life event to earn festive rewards, look no further.

Golden Pursuits are a bit of an odd feature, but certainly not an unwelcome one; any avenue to earn rewards for free is a good thing, after all. They are, in essence, limited-time optional objectives that any player can compete to earn unique rewards, a little bit like a battle pass but mercifully without having to put money down up front. You’re automatically opted in and probably even earning rewards without realizing it! To check the current list of Golden Pursuits or claim any rewards you’ve accrued, simply open up your group menu (which will be colored gold to clue you in).

What prizes can you earn in ESO‘s Frosty Fun Golden Pursuits?

An ESO character modeling the Shoal Bear reward.
Your final reward is a decidedly non-winter-themed bear. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The rewards here are myriad—a pleasant change from the grand total of two offered in ESO‘s inaugural Golden Pursuit run a few weeks ago. Instead of just a costume and a cheeky arrow in the knee, you can potentially earn up to 14 unique rewards, including a complete set of new weapon styles, reissued crates, a statue fit for any imposing courtyard, and, for some reason, a barnacle-encrusted bear that sort of defeats the whole winter thing. Oh well.

The table below lists every single reward you can grab during this event and what exact conditions you’ll need to fulfill to do so. These can be done in any order at any time, save for the sequential ones at the end.

Item NameItem TypeGolden Pursuit
Evergreen Saturalia Battle AxeWeapon StyleComplete five quests.
Evergreen Saturalia DaggerWeapon StyleKill five world bosses.
Evergreen Saturalia BowWeapon StyleKill five delve bosses.
Evergreen Saturalia GreatswordWeapon StyleComplete five Incursions (world events like dragon attacks, Mirrormoor invasions, etc.)
Evergreen Saturalia MaceWeapon StyleComplete one group dungeon.
Evergreen Saturalia MaulWeapon StyleComplete one trial.
Evergreen Saturalia StaffWeapon StyleVisit 10 player homes.
Evergreen Saturalia ShieldWeapon StyleCraft 50 items.
Evergreen Saturalia AxeWeapon StyleComplete one Battlegrounds match.
Evergreen Saturalia SwordWeapon StyleEarn 10 event tickets (when the New Life Festival returns later this month.)
Four All-Maker CratesCrown CrateComplete any four Golden Pursuits.
Frost Draugr RunegatheringCustomized Action (Rune Collecting)Complete any eight Golden Pursuits.
Statue, Nord HeroLarge FurnishingComplete any 12 Golden Pursuits.
Shoal BearMountComplete any 20 Golden Pursuits.

While the list may seem exhaustive, most of this crop of Pursuits are largely just feats you’ll be doing by playing the game anyway. Completing dungeons, leveling up characters, crafting items and killing bosses is what you’re expected to do in ESO, so you can more than likely just resume business as usual while keeping the Pursuits in the back of your mind and at the top of your quest log. Just make sure you set time aside for the slightly more esoteric ones like visiting player housing, which is now easier than ever thanks to ESO‘s new Home Tours feature.

Frosty Fun Golden Pursuits runtime

A character in ESO crafts food at a fireplace.
There’s no need to run to the crafting station… but do try to get there eventually. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Frosty Fun Golden Pursuits will run until Monday, Jan. 6, according to ESO. At time of writing, that gives you just over a month to complete the laundry list of quests and claim your rewards, which should make some of the more involved Pursuits like earning 45 character levels feel a little less daunting. There will always be a running timer in the group menu to let you know exactly how much time you have left, which is a great help for keeping yourself on track. While you’re out there getting rewards, don’t forget to also snag the free Tamriel United Class Style pack from the Crown Store to give your character a little more visual flair through the Scribing system.

Really, all you need to go is get out there and adventure—and don’t be afraid to enlist help, whether from a guild or from one of ESO‘s many companions. Everything is easier with a friend!

