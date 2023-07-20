All companions in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) and where to find them

You have six options so far.

You can meet and recruit six different companions in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO): Sharp-As-Night, Azandar, Ember, Isobel, Bastian, and Mirri. All companions were added through a DLC.

The companion system was added to ESO with the Blackwood DLC in 2021. They are non-playable characters (NPCs) that follow you around Tamriel and help you in battles and dungeons.

Since Blackwood, all chapter expansions have brought two new companions per DLC: High Island in 2022 and Necrom in 2023. It’s expected more companions will be added to ESO as Bethesda launches new chapter expansions.

How companions work?

You can only have one companion accompanying you at a time in ESO. You can summon a companion in ESO through the Collections menu and Allies tab. They take advantage of passive skills and have skill lines for the active skills.

The companion system is very similar to the player, but much more simplified. They can engage in battle with your character and you can customize what weapons, skills, mount, costumes, and outfits they use. Companions will exclusively equip Companion Gear, however. This type of gear doesn’t have levels, can’t be enchanted, and doesn’t need repairs.

They can level up and become stronger as they accompany you as well. If you are missing a player in a group dungeon, they can also participate as they were a real player.

Each companion has a unique trait that buffs your character and certain actions your character make can increase or decrease their rapport making them like or dislike your character. You can build friendships with each of them to get more quests and to share more personal information. If they dislike you, they’ll become less effective.

Sharp-As-Night

He’ll ask you to gather information for him. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Sharp-As-Night is an Argonian Warden added to ESO with the Necrom DLC. His companion trait is named Sharp’s Patience and causes fish to bite at an increased rate and have a higher chance of being trophy fish.

He won’t like if you destroy items in your inventory, let your gear break, change your outfit at an outfitting station, pickpocket, or pay a bounty to a guard. But you’ll become closer if you complete companion quests, Daily Boss quests from Ordinator Nely, Ashlander daily quests, obtain monster trophies, visit a Hist tree, talk to M’aiq the Liar, eat a meal, craft a poison, find a treasure map chest, a heavy sack, catch a rare fish, go fishing, and more.

To recruit him, you’ll first need to find him near the entrance to Necrom City, before entering, turn left and you’ll see him battling an assassin, and complete “The Double Edge” quest.

Sharp-As-Night is located northwest of the Telvanni Peninsula. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Azandar al-Cybiades

Help him track a former associate. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Azandar al-Cybiades was also added with the Necrom DLC. He is a Redguard Arcanist whose trait is beneficial for players looking for containers.

Azandar’s Inquisitiveness trait gives you a chance to discover research portfolios when searching containers. Research portfolios can contain treasure maps, research notes, crafting recipes, survey reports, and other documents.

You’ll lose rapport if you visit Artaeum or Eyevea, help a beggar, pick a mushroom, brew or drink anything with coffee, play a game of Tales of Tribute, light a campfire, or visit Glimmertarn Wayshrine in Galen.

But he’ll like you if you complete the Paths Unwalked companion quest, Telvanni Peninsula daily quest, Enchanter Writ daily quest, collect items from Psijic portals, visit the Brass Fortress, The Hollow City, Fargrave City District, any Mundus Stone, scry, brew or drink any tea beverage, and more.

You’ll find him near Cipher’s Midden in the center part of Apocrypha. He’ll give you the “The Fateweaver Key” quest to complete so he can join you.

Azandar is at the center of Apocrypha. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Ember

You’ll need to help her with a ward spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Ember was part of the High Isle DLC. She is a Khajiit Sorcerer and can help you with pickpocketing aside from spells in battles.

Ember’s Intuition companion trait grants the character a chance to acquire hidden wallets when pickpocketing. These hidden wallets may contain additional gold.

Ember’s rapport will decrease when the player pays a bounty after being caught, gets caught committing a crime, gets spotted while trespassing, enters The Halls of Colossus, and fishing. You’ll get closer with Ember if you complete the Thieves Guild heist, do a relic-retrieving quest, get a purple-quality stolen item, win a game of Tales of Tribute, begin a Black Sacrament, Pickpocket a guard, harvest a runestone, kill a wolf, werewolf, and more.

You can find Ember near Tor Draioch, east of High Isle. You’ll see her struggling and she’ll ask for your help. Complete the “Tower Full of Trouble” quest for her to join you.

Ember can be found east of High Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Isobel Velois

She wants to help a friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Isobel Velois was the second companion added with the High Isle DLC. Also called Bella or Izzy, she is a Breton Templar that can help you with the more difficult battles as the great knight she is.

Her companion perk is called Isobel’s Grace and she gives the player a chance to recover the pack of a slain knight after defeating a World Boss. The packs may contain additional loot.

Being a Templar, Isobel doesn’t enjoy any activity that deviates from what’s right, which includes murder, entering the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary, stealing from a container, looting a thieves trove, and entering an Outlaw’s Refuge.

You’ll gain rapport with Isobel if you complete Undaunted daily quests, visit an Undaunted Enclave, Talk to an alliance leader, talk to Lyris Titanborn, complete a volcanic vent, craft sweet delicacies or fruit dishes, kill a world boss, delve boss, group dungeon boss, Daedric boss, a Daedra, and more.

Isobel Veloisis can be found near Castle Navire, southwest of High Isle. You’ll see her talking to a woman. She’ll ask for your help involving that woman and the “Tournament of the Heart” quest will initiate. Complete it to recruit her as your companion.

Isobel is southwest of High Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Bastian Hallix

You’ll need to find a man-child for him. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Bastian Hallix was added with the Blackwood DLC. He is an Imperial Dragonknight and has a perk called Bastian’s Insight. It gives a 30-percent chance of finding potions in chests and monsters to be improved.

This Dragonknight doesn’t like stealing, pickpocketing, killing friendly NPCs, using Blade of Woe on any NPCs, fleeing from guards, and, for some reason, crafting provisions with cheese.

On the other hand, he enjoys anything involving the Mages Guild, helping a random encounter, scrying, Crafting Stations, reading a random book and killing bandits, cultists, and Night Runners.

You’ll find him tied up near Deepscorn Hollow, which is southwest of the starting city of Leyawiin in Blackwood. Once you talk to him, you’ll start the “Competition and Contracts” quest. Once you complete it, you can summon him as your companion.

Bastian can be found southwest of Blackwood. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Mirri Elendis

You’ll have to rescue her brother and friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Mirri Elendis was also added in ESO with the Blackwood DLC. She is a Dark Elf Nightblade with a trait that let’s you find additional loot from treasure chests and treasure map chest—the Mirri’s Expertise.

Her rapport will decrease and she will dislike you if you kill using Blade of Woe, visit the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary, or gather torchbugs and butterflies. It’s a small list compared to the things she likes, however.

She enjoys completing personal quests, Fighter’s Guild daily quests, daily quests for Numani-Rasi, visiting a Daedric Public Dungeons and Delves, gathering items from Psijic Portals, crafting an alcoholic beverage, antiquity excavation, reading books from bookshelves, visiting the Brass Fortress, summoning non-combat Daedric pets, and killing goblins, snakes, and serpents.

You’ll encounter Mirri north of Blackwood. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

You’ll find her arguing near Doomvault Vulpinaz, north of Blackwood. Talk to her to initiate the “Shattered and Scattered” quest. Complete it and she’ll be added to your Companions list.

