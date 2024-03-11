Category:
Is Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) down? How to check server status

The servers don't have the best track record.
Joey Carr
Published: Mar 11, 2024 04:10 pm
The Elder Scrolls Online remains one of the top-played MMORPGs in 2024, garnering millions of players. While the game has recovered gracefully from its rocky start, that doesn’t mean some hiccups don’t still occur—the game’s servers can often go down without any warning.

As with any online-only game, the servers are required to be functional if you want to connect and play ESO. The developers usually do a terrific job at ensuring the servers stay online a majority of the time, but there’s still scheduled maintenance and other times when the servers aren’t working properly as the game has to handle millions of players, especially as it ramps up to the Gold Road update. When that happens, you need to know how to check the server status of ESO so you know when they come back online.

How to check the server status of ESO

Luckily, there are a few different ways of checking the ESO server status. The first and simplest way to check if the servers are online and working is through the official ESO server status website. This site is dedicated to showing you the current status of all servers available in the game.

On the site, you can see every individual server and its status. The status you’re looking for is “Online,” but if a server isn’t working, its status will read “Offline.” You can also find out when scheduled maintenance is going to happen by visiting the site as well as when the next patch is going live. All of that information is located in a green box at the top of the page.

The server status page for ESO. Screenshot via Zenimax

In addition to that site, you can also check the official social media account for ESO on X/Twitter. The account usually informs players when the servers aren’t working as well as when server maintenance is scheduled to occur. You can also get updates on any errors, future content, and more by following the account.

Finally, if you want to see real user reports about the ESO servers, you can check the game’s dedicated page on the Down Detector website. Down Detector compiles community reports on a wide variety of games and services to let you know how they’re functioning for users around the world. If you see a spike in user reports on the ESO page, then you know the servers are likely to blame.

If you’ve checked all of those locations and the servers appear to be working as intended, you might want to look at your Internet connection if you can’t connect to ESO. Try to soft-reset your modem/router, contact your ISP, or use a different kind of connection (wired/wireless).

