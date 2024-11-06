The Obelisk Brighter Shores Quest guide

The Obelisk in Brighter Shores is a crucial quest that you need to complete to use the Obelisk, which is required to tune your weapons and armor.

Here is everything you need to know about completing the Obelisk quest in Brighter Shores.

How to start the Obelisk quest in Brighter Shores

Here is where you will find Commander Hackett. Screenshot by Dot Esports Commander Hackett will give you the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Obelisk quest, you need to go straight from the Training ground’s gate toward the Town Square, which has a huge fountain in the middle. From there, enter the left lane and go straight until you hit the Town Gates to find Commander Hackett up on the city wall gate. If you spot players fighting Deathcrow on your way, then you’re on the right path.

Once you spot Commander Hackett, you need to use the top or bottom sides to find a set of stairs that lead you to the top of the city wall and finally let you talk to him. After you talk to the Commander, he will talk about the recent shipment of weapons in the city that has arrived and will ask Andrath to give him the key to open the crate.

Time to tune some weapons! Screenshot by Dot Esports

A sneaky Goblin will take his key and run on the northern side of the city wall. You have to chase down the Goblin and duel him to defeat him. After that, you need to retrieve the key. Bring the key back to Commander Hackett, and he will tell you that you need to tune some weapons. That’s where you need to go next. He’ll also give you two City Wall Guard swords you can keep in your inventory. Head toward the Obelisk to tune them.

Where is the Obelisk in Brighter Shores?

Turn right from the Town Square. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Obelisk in Brighter Shores, head back to the Town Square. Take a sharp left after that to find the Obelisk. You need to talk to Corporal Merissina, and she’ll tell you the reason behind the broken Obelisk is a recent Goblin attack and they’re looking to repair it. However, there’s a key missing component called the Downspike, and you can find it by following the downstream river.

Downspike Location in Brighter Shores

Here is where you need to find the Downspike. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is the Downspike hidden under the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Downspike is located in the waters of Willhope Crossing in Brighter Shores. To reach there, you need to leave the Obelisk, reach the Town Square, and go straight north passing the Eel Street Bridge to the next area. From there, take a left and go straight until you find a bridge with Sandy Pufferfish in the water. Jump in the water, then use your Sense ability located on the bottom right side of your screen, and it should highlight the Downspike.

Collect it, and you can go back to the Obelisk area and give the part to Corporal Merissina to fix the Obelisk. To your surprise, the Obelisk isn’t accepting that part, and Corporal Merissina will give you a tablet by Captain Degreene which shows you how to fix it. As you’re not an expert in reading ancient tablets, you need to visit Naybeth the Philosopher, who can read the tablet and tell you what to do with it.

Where is Naybeth the Philosopher in Brighter Shores?

It’s near the Commander’s City Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Naybeth the Philosopher’s house in Brighter Shores, you will have to go back to the Town Gates area where you met Commander Hackett. After reaching the place, go inside the philosopher’s house to your north and interact with Naybeth. He will give you four sigil tiles with the same inscription that you need to take back to the Obelisk.

How to activate the Obelisk in Brighter Shores

This is the correct order to put the ancient tiles. Remix by Dot Esports Find the four places to put the sigil on the corners of the Obelisk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To activate the Obelisk, you will need to find the four ancient posts on the four different corners surrounding the Obelisk. These ancient posts need your sigil tiles, and you can’t just put them in a random order and hope for it to work. To find the correct order, take out your tablet and put your sigils in that order in the ancient posts. After you put the sigil titles in the current order or just follow the one we have showcased for you above, it should summon a Cryoknight to help you fix the Obelisk.

After you interact with the NPC, he’ll use his magic to fix the Cryojets. However, they won’t work, as you need to overcome a final hurdle to let the knight use his magic and fix the problem. Meet with Anjay to disable the magic barrier.

Anjay Location in Brighter Shores

Head back to your Training Grounds! Screenshot by Dot Esports Reap the rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anjay is the person who taught you your first magic spell, so go back to the Training Grounds. Tell him about the Cryoknight, and follow him back to the Obelisk to allow the Cryoknight to perform the magic spell. Now, you can finally use the Downspike to fix the Obelisk and start tuning your weapons and armor in Brighter Shores.

Make your way back to Commander Hackett and give him his two tuned swords back to complete the quest, and earn one sword back for your hard work and get a ton of XP to level up your character.

