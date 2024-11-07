Where to find Fetid Flounder in Brighter Shores

As part of The Lost Shipment questline in Brighter Shores, players are tasked with finding a mysterious fish known as the Fetid Flounder without any indication of where it is or how to get it.

It’s hard not to see players running around the world in various fishing spots, asking others where the Fetid Flounder is. It’s become a bit of a meme in the community because of how difficult it is to find, as well as the amount of grinding you need to do to get it.

So, exactly where can you find this legendary flat fish?

Brighter Shores Fetid Flounder location

Not a simple task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Fetid Flounder in Brighter Shores, you must go through many of the early steps of the Lost Shipment quest. Remove all your armor and talk to Captain Shirker, who you can find on the ship, the Vincible, east of the map. You’ll be given a series of objectives, eventually taking you to the Hooked Hand.

After a conversation with a couple of the locals, they will task you with finding the Fetid Flounder. Now, this is where it gets difficult.

You need to raise your Fishing Rank to 25. If you aren’t level 25, you can’t fish up the Fetid Flounder, and as there isn’t any player trading yet, you won’t be able to get it through any other means. It’s a bit of a grind and can take six to eight hours to reach level 25 in Fishing.

Once you have reached that level, you need to head to the Overground Pond area of the map. This is located north of the peach area and is surrounded by high-level monsters. You’ll see a singular pond with a bunch of Pond Weeds, but if you use Sense, the Fetid Flounder should be easier to find. Again, the Fetid Flounder doesn’t spawn until you start the mission, so if you come here beforehand, you won’t see it at all.

What do you do with the Fetid Flounder in Brighter Shores?

With the Fetid Flounder in hand, return to the Town Square and head west down Brannof Boulevard. Head into Brannof’s Chamber, and you can find some Quill and Ink and some paper on his deck. Take both of those items and then open your quest inventory.

You can write an order for the Plumbatae, the main quest item, and then use that written order on the Fetid Flounder. You then need to head to the Frequently Fresh Fish Stall north of Town Square past Eel Street and hand it to the Fishmonger, along with some cash. You can then continue the quest as normal.

