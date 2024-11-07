Brighter Shores offers a rich and intricate profession system. If you’re hoping to level up key professions like Foraging, you need to pick up profession tools like Secateurs as soon as they become available—but finding them is easier said than done as a new player.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to find Secateurs in Brighter Shores, where to find the shop, and how to reach the required level quickly. Be warned—you will need at least 13 silver and 200 copper to get Secateurs, so looking into other professions as a money-making route is advisable.

How to get Secateurs in Brighter Shores

Leveling up professions in Brighter Shores can take a fair amount of grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secateurs are an essential profession tool for players leveling up Foraging in Brighter Shores. To unlock the ability to buy them, as most profession tools and materials are level-locked in this game, you must first reach level two Foraging.

While professions in Brighter Shores can be a little grindy, getting to the second level of Foraging doesn’t take too long. Head to the beach areas of the map to find Brown Kelp and spend some time picking this resource up.

Brown Kelp spawns across several of the beachy zones, appearing as a brown lump on the ground. We spent around five minutes running backwards and forwards finding this resource, getting to level two in no time at all.

The beach is perfect for reaching level two Foraging in Brighter Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you hit level two as a Forager, you will get a pop-up congratulating you on your leveling progress and informing you what you can buy or find with this new level. It also gives a sneak preview of what’s to come in the following levels.

Level two Foraging gives you access to Creamy Wallplants in the overworld, but most importantly, it unlocks the ability to purchase grade one Secateurs.

You will get a pop-up congratulating you when you hit the right level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back to the Town Square to find the Foraging Shop. It’s near various other useful shops, so take the time to explore if the upcoming streets are new to you.

From the Town Square, head East and walk through Old Street West. This leads to Old Street East, where you will find The Foraging Warehouse opposite the Enchantress Shop on the map.

The Foraging shop can be found on Old Street East, near the Enchantress shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside and speak to the shop owner to purchase your Secateurs. They cost 13 silver and 200 copper, a fairly steep price for an early-game item.

If you need a way to earn money quickly in Brighter Shores, try battling some nearby enemies or selling profession-related crafts. For example, selling cooked meals as a Chef is a solid method of bringing in money in this game.

Profession equipment in this game can seem surprisingly expensive if you’re not ready for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have the Secateurs, a brief pop-up will explain how profession equipment works in Brighter Shores. It will also tell you how much more experience you need to gain if you want to hit Foraging level three, which is handy information.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy