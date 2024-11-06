Like most MMORPGs, Brighter Shores is best enjoyed with friends. It’s a vast point-and-click game with plenty of interesting areas to explore, and adding people to your friends list will make the experience even more enjoyable.

Adding friends in the game isn’t the most intuitive task, though, especially as a new player. Here’s how to add and join friends in Brighter Shores, including how to adjust your privacy settings.

How to find friends in Brighter Shores

You need to progress through the Training Grounds before you can add friends in Brighter Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t immediately have access to social features when opening Brighter Shores for the first time. Unlike most other MMOs which let you level up with friends from the get-go, the game tasks you with working your way through the initial tutorial and first stages before giving you these features.

The introductory stage is very linear and won’t take too long to complete—it’s your first day on the job as a Guard and you’ll learn about who’s in charge, how to use your weapons, and how to access magical powers, too. It’s a great opportunity to get to grips with the movement style and game layout, as there are some simple introductory quests, like finding a fellow Guard’s bow. There’ll also be an introduction to basic combat, making potions, and using the teleportation system as well. It’s a cohesive tutorial stage that sets you up nicely for the first chunk of Brighter Shores.

When you make enough progress, the game will prompt you with a Privacy Settings pop-up, as shown above, telling you that you can now meet other players in the game. Click on this and then open the Privacy Settings tab, inputting your date of birth when it comes up.

The privacy settings in this game are comprehensive and give players lots of freedom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have done this, you can alter who can see your character’s name, who can send you friend requests, and who can message you.

It’s possible for you to alter these settings at any time, so don’t worry too much if you decide to play solo and end up regretting it. Simply open up the Privacy Settings tab and tick the desired checkboxes to save your new settings whenever you like.

The community tab is full of useful options for chatting, inviting, and monitoring nearby zones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, the community tab will now be available for you to use in the bottom right hand corner of your screen. It’s indicated by an icon with two gray figures, below the yellow hand icon, which is where emotes live.

Here, you can see your existing friend list, check your inbox, review sent messages, and invite friends to join you in Brighter Shores.

To invite your friends via their name, you will need to use their full name including the # suffix, unless they have a Premium Pass. Premium Pass players do not have a # in their character names, as Premium names cannot be replicated and are one-of-a-kind.

Remember to include the hashtag suffix when adding players or you may invite the wrong person. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s also possible to send friend requests in the community tab with the Nearby Players section. This section indicates how many players are in your current area—for example, in the Town Square—and you can send them an invite, see their character, or block them where necessary, too.

When you have a friend added, you will be able to play alongside them and hop to their current server through the community tab to complete content together. You can also message them directly using the chat at the bottom of the main screen.

You can have up to 200 friends at a time in Brighter Shores and there isn’t currently a guild or clan system in place, so it’s unlikely you’ll hit the cap immediately.

While this game is a lot of fun solo, it’s absolutely worth adding friends and tackling some content with other players. MMORPGs like Brighter Shores always feel much more lively when you have a fellow adventurer or two to chat with.

