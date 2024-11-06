How to find Bacon and Bread in Brighter Shores

Bacon and Bread are two of the basic ingredients you need to begin your quest to become a master chef in Brighter Shores, but despite how hard you might look for a pig to slaughter or wheat to make bread, nothing seems to work out.

Despite being a relatively common ingredient, many players find it hard to find them even though the answer is in plain sight. The game sadly does a bad job of telling you what to do, so unless you know exactly where to go, it can take a while to discover the items you need.

Thankfully, you don’t need to stray far to get Bacon and Bread, so let’s help you start your cooking adventure.

Where to find Basic Raw Bacon and Bread in Brighter Shores

Not hard to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find an NPC called Kevin on Stone Street outside the tavern. He is hidden in the corner, just before you enter the Training Ground section of the map. Click on him and select the “Trade” option to open up things you can buy and sell to him.

You’ll notice straight away two items: Bread and Raw Bacon. They sell for 200 Copper Coins each, so if you don’t have a lot of money on your person, kill some nearby enemies in other sections until you can afford them. You have 24 inventory slots, so in theory, you can purchase 12 Bacon and 12 Bread to make 12 Bacon Sandwiches and always come back to the vendor to get more items as needed.

The vendor always stocks new items as you upgrade your Chef level, so if you need things like Sauage, Potatoes, and more, you can go to Steve to get them.

How to make a Bacon Sandwich in Brighter Shores

When you have your Bacon and Bread in your inventory, head back into The Delectable Dab Kitchen and find one of the Frying Pans available in the center of the area.

Hover over the Frying Pan, click it, and then select “Use Item On.” The game lets you automatically select the Bacon or the Bread you have in your inventory. Click either, and your character will immediately start making a Bacon Sandwich if the correct items are in your inventory.

You can then sell your cooked items to the Head Chef to make a profit, which gives you more money to get more items.

