How to fix ‘Unable to login, login_failure(remote_steal_no_response)’ error code in Brighter Shores

If you are playing Brighter Shores, you are likely getting hit by a bunch of errors that stop you from logging into the game, with the most prominent one being the “Unable to login Please try again later, support code = LOGIN_RESULT_login_failure(remote_steal_no_response)” error that is plaguing players at launch.

When you get the error, you’ll either be unable to play the game, sign in, or be booted from the game entirely, even if you were playing for a long time. It occurs randomly, which has led some players to look for a way to fix it as quickly as possible.

Brighter Shores “Unable to login Please try again later, support code = LOGIN_RESULT_login_failure(remote_steal_no_response” error code explained

Nightmare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The error code is split into two parts. In the center of your screen, you’ll get an “Unable to login. Please try again later” text in a box, while at the top right, you’ll see “support code = LOGIN_RESULT_login_failure(remote_steal_no_response).”

Both hint at the error, mainly down to server-wide issues. If you get booted out while playing, you might find that some of your progress, or even some of the items you found, have disappeared, and the servers will revert players back in time. This could lead to a legendary rarity piece of gear you found not dropping anymore.

How to fix Brighter Shores “Unable to login Please try again later, support code = LOGIN_RESULT_login_failure(remote_steal_no_response)” error code

There is no way to fix the Brighter Shores error because it’s purely due to server-side issues. All you can do is wait for the error to fix itself, as the game is currently overloaded with players.

The server tries to fix itself by removing all players from the game, but as more players join again, the servers get overloaded once more, and the error repeats itself. The error will only disappear when the developers increase server capacity or fix whatever issue is causing it.

At the time of writing, the server is constantly being updated, so hopefully, the error will appear less and less as time goes on. If you are still getting the error, though, it’s worth heading over to the official Brighter Shores discord to see if there is any server downtime or check social media to see if other players are having the same issues you are.

