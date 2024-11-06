How to find the Bow in the Barracks in Brighter Shores

Finding the Bow in the Barracks is one of the early quests in Brighter Shores, but it is hidden inside the barracks, and you’ll need to search in a particular place to get your hands on it.

Here is everything you need to know about finding the Bow in Brighter Shores.

Where is the Bow in the Barracks in Brighter Shores?

Search the light blue bed! Screenshot by Dot Esports Give her the bow to fight the Goblins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bow behind the light blue-colored bed in the Barracks. After entering the Barracks, take a right and click on the bed to get a notification that will tell you that you’ve obtained the item and it has been added to your inventory.

There are a ton of chests in the Barracks, making you think it should be inside one of these chests, but it isn’t the case, as they just give you gold. After obtaining the Bow, head out of the Barracks and meet with Delana, the recruit who gave you the quest. Talk to her and give her the Bow to allow her to join Corporal Binns and his other recruits.

You will also have other recruits like Toblaine and Jermais, who you need to persuade to join Corporal Binns to fight the goblins. After you’ve convinced everyone, you can meet Corporal Binns near the south gate and continue the main quest.

