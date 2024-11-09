Forgot password
Picture showing the Willhope Crossing area to find the missing Obelisk spike in Brighter Shores.
Category:
MMO

How to find the Missing Obelisk Spike in Brighter Shores

Here is a guide to locating the missing Obelisk Spike in Brighter Shores.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 9, 2024 11:11 am

Tuning your weapons and armor in Brighter Shores allows you to equip your untuned gear from your inventory, but you will need to fix the Obelisk by finding the missing spike.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding the missing Obelisk spike in Brighter Shores

Missing Obelisk Spike Location in Brighter Shores

To find the missing Obelisk spike while completing the Obelisk quest, you will have to make your way straight to the Town Square from the Training grounds, which is where you start your journey in the game. After reaching it, go straight toward the Eel Street Bridge and then take a sharp left to find the Willhope Crossing area where players should be fishing for the Sandy Pufferfish. 

Now, you can use the Sense ability by clicking the eye icon at the bottom right corner of the screen to highlight the missing Obelisk spike, which is present in the water. Once you find the Obelisk, simply jump into the water and click on it to add the item to your inventory. After that, make your way back to the Town Square and take a right to reach the Obelisk.

You can give the Obelisk Spike to Corporal Merissina, who gave you the hint to find the spike to fix the Obelisk. However, you will have a few more steps to fix the Obelisk as the machine’s cryo jets have also been broken after the goblin invasion, so you’ll have to run a few more errands to get it up and running.

After the Obelisk is repaired using the missing spike, you can start tuning your weapons and armor to keep upgrading your gear and get stronger without ever breaking a sweat. You should also check out our guides on finding Secateurs and Fetid Flounder in Brighter Shores.

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
