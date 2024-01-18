When does The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)’s next chapter, Gold Road, release?

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)’s Gold Road is the next big Chapter coming to the MMO in 2024, and it’s giving Oblivion fans something to get excited about.

On Jan. 18, ZeniMax Media and Bethesda revealed Gold Road as the next major update arriving in ESO this summer. When it hits live servers, Gold Road will introduce a number of massive changes to the game, including a new class customization system, Cyrodiilic region, a new 12-player Trial, and plenty of characters to meet for the first time.

Gold Road release date in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Luckily for ESO fans, you won’t need to wait long before you can sink your teeth into everything Gold Road has to offer. Gold Road releases on June 3 for PC and Mac, and June 18 for console players.

When the Chapter releases, players will be able to try out the new Scribing system, revisit a classic region from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the West Weald, and meet a new Daedric Prince. That’s right: This Chapter is so impactful that it’s shaking up The Elder Scrolls lore. It’s no wonder, though; ZeniMax and Bethesda likely wanted to go big for ESO‘s 10th anniversary year.

Players can pre-purchase different editions of Gold Road beginning today from the ESO website. When you pre-purchase the game, you’ll automatically unlock a slew of rewards, including a new mount and pet, costume, emote pack, and more. These items are only available as part of Gold Road pre-orders, so be sure to snatch them up quickly before they’re forever vaulted.

Before Gold Road hits live servers, ZeniMax will release Update 41, according to the game’s 2024 Content Roadmap. This update will include a dungeon DLC game pack as well as a number of quality-of-life improvements. Two additional patches, Updates 43 and 44, will drop after Gold Road and will feature housing additions, two new Companions, and PvP-related features.

To learn more about Gold Road, players can visit ZeniMax’s blog post about the upcoming Chapter and all it will offer fans when it releases in June.