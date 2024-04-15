How to claim a free mount and more during ESO’s Thieves Guild celebration

As a celebration of its longevity, Elder Scrolls Online’s 10th-anniversary festivities will be running all year, with a rotating selection of free DLC and other goodies. As of April 15, you’ll be able to claim the Thieves Guild DLC for free and even earn an additional mount through extra challenges.

Recommended Videos

In the 10 years since a launch that could charitably be called turbulent, Elder Scrolls Online—or ESO if you don’t have time for all those syllables—has pulled off a turnaround for the ages. Years after its initial release, Thieves Guild remains one of the best DLC packs available for the game, featuring an emphasis on stealth, a complete rework of the crime and bounty system, and a sprawling, heavily vertical city to let you play around with these new mechanics. It’s a bargain even at its asking price of 2,000 crowns, but free is even better.

Here’s how you can claim the DLC for yourself.

How do you claim the Thieves Guild DLC and the Treasure Hunter’s Horse in Elder Scrolls Online?

It’s a steal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Claiming the DLC itself is shockingly easy. All you need to do is successfully pick a single one of the many thousands of pockets around Tamriel to get started. If you’ve played Skyrim, you’re probably intimately familiar with this process already. Just crouch behind any NPC and press the Interact button (E by default if you’re playing on PC) to roll the dice and see if you get any loot from your victim’s pockets. If you don’t succeed at first, just duck the guards and try again with another NPC until you get it.

Once you’ve cleared this tiny barrier to entry, you’ll simply be able to pick up the Thieves Guild DLC from the Crown Store. Owning it, as opposed to just subscribing to ESO+ to access it, will allow you to keep it even if your subscription lapses. While the DLC itself comes with a host of rewards to earn, including pets, outfits, and even a mobile fence to help you sell your stolen goods on the go, Elder Scrolls Online‘s anniversary celebration has one extra reward for you to grab.

You can claim the stylish, Thieves Guild-themed Treasure Hunter’s Horse by completing the Hew’s Bane Cave Delver achievement, which tasks you with clearing both of the Delves (single-player dungeons) in the DLC’s Hew’s Bane zone. This means you’ll have to hit both Bahraha’s Gloom and Shark’s Teeth Grotto, which are represented by the torch-shaped icons on the map of Hew’s Bane below.

Up for a bit of a trek? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a low level, Delves might be tough, so make sure to team up with other players or grab a companion before heading in. Delves are linear dungeon crawls with bosses at the end, so just stay the course and take down every enemy that crosses your path and you’ll have the achievement in no time.

After earning the achievement, all you need to do is head to the Crown Store once again and claim the horse for free. It goes perfectly with the Thieves Guild leathers you’ll earn by playing through the DLC, helping you look your best as you sneak into the upcoming Gold Road expansion.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more