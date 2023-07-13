Elder Scrolls Online’s new Endeavors system has players agreeing to quit the game

Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) will receive a more challenging Endeavor system in the next ESO update, and players are so unhappy about the change that they may leave Tamriel for good, many have begun declaring today.

On ESO’s PTS, one player noticed a significant change to Endeavors, a key feature with daily and weekly tasks that offers rewards like gold, experience, or Seals of Endeavor.

Instead of easy tasks like killing 20 mobs, new Endeavor tasks will have players clear specific dungeons 11 times, kill a Dragon (which is very complex), and do other time-consuming trials. While this may not seem huge, these are just daily tasks; the amount of time players will now have to dedicate to get Endeavor rewards is unbelievable.

This is such a painful change, angry ESO players explained, because not only will these new Endeavors take a good chunk of your day to complete, it’s now going to be much more complicated to earn Seals of Endeavor. And these Seals can be used to purchase Crown Crate items, which you would typically have to buy with real-world money or get “free” Crowns with any ESO Plus subscription.

This change has players believing ESO developers ZeniMax Online Studios only care about their bottom line instead of the community. Some said they had no doubts; given how tedious these new Endeavor tasks are, buying Crowns or an ESO Plus subscription will be easier than how much time players will have to play.

Without these incentives to log in daily or bother with the Endeavors, many players are suggesting they will simply leave ESO for good after the update.

If this change goes through, ESO players can certainly expect to see far fewer veteran players in Tamriel moving forwards.

