The Elder Scrolls Online celebrates 24 million players for its 10th anniversary

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) developer ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS) announced today, Jan.18, that the game has reached the incredible milestone of servicing 24 million players since its launch 10 years ago.

ZeniMax studio head Matt Firor shared the game’s massive achievement during the Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal presentation earlier today. The stream is also a kickoff of the game’s 10th-anniversary celebration, and Firor expressed his gratitude to be a part of the team behind Elder Scrolls Online, as well as thanking the gaming community for its continued support throughout the years.

This year we'll celebrate 10 years of #ESO! Join us for our 15-month celebration, including in-person community events, in-game rewards, and more!https://t.co/qjBWSPvCyy pic.twitter.com/UiIqfc4xpC — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 18, 2024

“Everyone at ZOS considers the ESO community part of the family,” Firor said during the broadcast. “It’s not just a hashtag. That feeling of caring and connection begins in our studio, and I’m very proud to be part of it.” Firor also commemorated ZOS’ former CEO Robert Altman who died in 2021, honoring him for his contributions to the studio as one of the key figures who brought ESO to life.

“I can’t speak of the studio’s history without acknowledging the profound impact that Robert Altman had on my life and that of everyone at ZOS,” Firor added. “As CEO of ZeniMax Media who passed away in 2021, Robert was a true champion of the game, and he is a friend and mentor to all of us.”

The stream revealed what’s in store for ESO players this year which includes the 2024 Chapter known as Gold Road, where players may take on an adventure to West Weald, primarily in the Cyrodiilic city of Skingrad. The new Daedric Prince, Ithelia, will also be debuting in the upcoming chapter, and the arrival of a highly-requested feature known as Scribing.

The game’s 2024 content roadmap was also unveiled during the broadcast. Aside from the Gold Road chapter, three updates will be implemented this year, including the introduction of new features for housing and PVP.

Needless to say, the ESO player base has a lot to look forward to as we progress through 2024.