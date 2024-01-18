Category:
What is Scribing in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)?

Scribing is going to be a lot of fun.
Cat wielding a glowing jar in ESO Gold Road
Image via ZeniMax

In Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), your character is pretty customizable, so you can create a character suited to your playstyle. But to further enhance your skills, you can soon experience a new way of manipulating magic and adapting your skills with a system called Scribing

How does Scribing work in ESO?

Woman surrounded by golden magic in ESO
Enhance your skills however you like with Scribing. Image via ZeniMax

Scribing is a new system that provides more control when selecting and adapting your skills to suit your character and playstyle. However, Scribing will also introduce a new type of skill, Grimoires, which are essential to adapting your skills.

These Grimoires are skills from your current skill lines, and you can customize and transform them into what you want on your action bar. 

An example of this is with the new Grimoire Soul Touch. With this Grimoire, you can pull soul magic from your body and cast it on a nearby ally or enemy. To customize Soul Touch, you choose its Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary scripts, which are where you can truly customize this skill. Your Primary could pull an enemy to you or change its damage type. Your Secondary might allow you to use Soul Infusion (where you can consume a soul gem and use an Ultimate ability). 

The Grimoire for Scribing and all scripts in ESO Gold Road
You have several scribed skills to choose from in all three categories. Image via ZeniMax (Twitter)

The options are almost endless, and it seems like an exciting way to enhance our characters in a way that suits how we want to play, buff our strengths, and mitigate our weaknesses.

When does Scribing release in ESO?

ESO Gold Road Deluxe Edition Collection
These items are only available in the Deluxe Edition. Image via ZeniMax

Scribing will be released in the Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road Chapter, which goes live on June 3 for PC and Mac users and June 18 for PlayStation and Xbox players. Unfortunately, you won’t get access to the Gold Road content and Scribing if you do not purchase this new chapter. 

Like past expansions, you can purchase just the Standard Digital Upgrade, which will run you around $39.99, or the Digital Deluxe Upgrade for $49.99. And if you don’t own the base game, you can also purchase packs that start at $59.99 (which is for the standard version).

So, if you want to experience the tyranny of Ithelia, the Forgotten Prince, help uncover the mysteries of Dawnwood, and enjoy Scribing, then the Gold Road chapter awaits. 

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.