All rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online’s (ESO) New Life Festival event

Celebrate Christmas in the Tamriel with the New Life Festival Event in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) and receive several rewards while also being able to purchase fragments, components, and mementos using event tickets.

This is a yearly event, so if you already have Breda’s Bottomless Mead Mug memento, you can use the same one without completing the introductory quest. The memento unlocks daily quests until Jan. 9 to receive the rewards.

How to get the New Life Festival rewards in ESO

Every year is the same no matter the realm. Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

You can complete 10 daily New Life Festival quests—nine from Breda and one from Petronius Galenus—after finishing the introductory quest. To start, either get the free New Life Festival Scroll from the Crown Store or speak with Breda in Eastmarch.

The quest From Breda will send you traveling across all Tamriel available in ESO, taking you to places such as Stormhaven, Alik’r Desert, Reaper’s March, and Stonefalls. After completing one quest, you’ll be rewarded with a New Life Festival Box. It’s a great way to travel with your companion and get to know the land.

All New Life Festival box rewards in ESO

Who doesn’t want to have a white bear as a mount? Image via ZeniMax Online Studios

Each New Life Festival Box contains a variety of items that change from box to box except for the Wolfsbane Incense. Considering you can complete 10 quests per day, you can earn 200 boxes by the end of the New Life Festival event.

After completing the quests once, you also get the New Life Cerulean dye. Most of the rewards are returning items from the previous year’s New Life Festival event, except for the Morningstar Frostwear outfit style page.

Here are all the possible rewards you can get from New Life Festival boxes:

Wolfsbane Incense (guaranteed)

Assortments of alchemy crafting materials

New Life Festival Toys: Sword Swallower Kit Juggling Knives Fire-Breather’s Torches Mudballs

One of the following: A Skinchanger motif page New Life Festival Recipes New Life Furnishings Deep Winter Charity Writs Imperial Charity Writs

And a smaller chance to get: An Evergreen outfit style page A Morningstar Frostwear outfit style page



If you’ve already gotten a Morningstar Frostwear page that day, you’ll receive an Evergreen outfit style page or a Nord Carved armor outfit style page in its place.

New Life Festival Event Tickets in ESO

Another way of getting more rewards is by spending Event Tickets with the Impresario, her Assistant, and Nenulaure the Indrik Vendor. You’ll receive three Event Tickets after completing the first daily quest and a total of 60 if you participate in the event every day until Jan. 9.

You can only hold 12 Event Tickets at once, which means you’ll have to spend them every four days of the event. If you hold on to them and complete another daily quest, you won’t receive the three Event Tickets, not reaching the possible 60 Event Tickets.

Each seller has a different set of items you can buy, but you don’t need to worry about losing them, since they remain the same throughout the New Life Festival event. The Impresario is the one with the most amount of items, including the new Morningstar Frostwear pages and this year’s final event Morphing Collectible—the third fragment needed to build the Hoardhunter Ursauk mount.

The Impresario’s stock

Item Type Total Event Tickets Passion Dancer Blossom Pet 30 – 10 per fragment Meadowbreeze Memories Skin 30 – 10 per fragment Passion Dancer Garment Costume 30 – 10 per fragment Passion’s Muse Personality 30 – 10 per fragment Hoardhunter Ursauk Mount 30 – 10 per fragment Morningstar Frostwear pages Outfit 45 – Five per page New Life Festival Grab Bag Lootbox Two Impresario Group Repair Kits Repair Kits Two Companion Guild Commendations Skill Three

When getting a New Life Festival Grab Bag, you have a chance to receive one of these items:

Mud Ball Pouch memento

Nordic Bather’s Towel costume

Colovian Fur Hood hat

Colovian Filigreed Hood hat

Sword-Swallower’s Blade memento

Juggler’s Knives memento

Fire-Breather’s Torches memento

Snowball Buddy pet

Powderwhite Coney pet

Impresario’s Assistant’s stock

To get the Dagonic Quasigriff mount, you need to first get the Unstable Morpholith pet and get the three upgrade fragments to transform it into the Dagonic Quasigriff mount.

Item Type Total Event Tickets Unstable Morpholith Pet 15 – Five per fragment Dagonic Quasigriff Mount 30 – 10 per fragment

Nenulaure the Indrik Vendor’s stock