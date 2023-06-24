When will Patch 6.45 be released in Final Fantasy XIV?

Launched in Sep. 2010, Final Fantasy XIV is still receiving new content well over a decade into the title’s life, with the next major update, Patch 6.45, coming soon. The next patch is expected to add more Manderville weapons, story quests, and a Blue Mage update.

It will also see the addition of a new Criterion Dungeon and more Splendorous Tools for those who enjoy crafting. This is only a part of what’s coming with more content yet to be unveiled.

The update on Blue Mage is undoubtedly the addition I’m looking forward to seeing the most. This peculiar job in FFXIV is still capped at Level 70, while the overall maximum level for other combat jobs is set at 90 since the latest Endwalker expansion was released in Dec. 2021. The patch will introduce the first changes to the job since the post-Shadowbringers cycle.

FFXIV’s latest patch, Patch 6.41, was released on June 20 which means there’s still quite a wait until Patch 6.45 hits the game. Here’s what we know about the patch so far.

Patch 6.45 release date in FFXIV

Blue Mages is getting its first update in Endwalker. Image via Square Enix

The release date of Patch 6.45 has yet to be unveiled by Square Enix. It’s also unlikely to be the next update in line for introduction after Patch 6.4 since the developer traditionally rolls an update before this one.

It was the case in Shadowbringers, the expansion released before Endwalker, in June 2019. Patch 5.4 was released in Dec. 2020, with follow-up Patch 5.41 launching a month later in Jan. 2021. Players would wait another two weeks before Patch 5.45 arrived in early February.

Should Square Enix follow the same update schedule this time around, given Patch 6.41 was introduced on June 20, 2023, it is expected players would need to wait for a further two to three weeks before Patch 6.45 lands. In this case, we expect Patch 6.45 to drop around July 11.

This article will be updated when more information is unveiled regarding Patch 6.45.

