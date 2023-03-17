When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4 release?

Players have been getting a ton of new content in each update during the time between Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker and the next unannounced expansion—and the next large patch is coming for the game. Now that fans know when the next Live Letter will be, they can estimate when the patch will release.

Those who love and keep up with all of the Final Fantasy XIV news know that there is a pretty formulaic release schedule when it comes to putting out content updates. Although Patch 6.3 was upset by the holidays and threw a lot of people’s timelines off, there is a pattern to when Live Letters from the Producers release that connects those dates to when the patch will go live, giving players a fairly confident guess as to when it will drop.

Earlier today, Square Enix let fans know that the next Live Letter, which will serve as part one for Patch 6.4 content, will air on March 31. Typically, Live Letters are scheduled six weeks apart, meaning that part two of the Live Letter will occur on May 12 if the timeline proves true.

What is Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4’s release date?

Although the date is not confirmed, due to a strong track record of timing in between Live Letters and patch dates, fans speculate that Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4 will release on May 23. This date is not official and is purely speculative due to past release schedules in relation to the Live Letters, but fans can be pretty confident that the patch will be available for players around that date.

The patch will have a host of larger updates, including a progression of the Main Scenario Quests, new Trials, new Dungeons, and a new set of Raids. The Savage version of the Raids will likely release two weeks after the patch goes live, in accordance with all past Endwalker Savage-tier Raids.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.