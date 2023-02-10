Final Fantasy XIV weekly Gold Saucer Fashion Report guide

Every MMO has end-game content, and most of the time, that end-game content relates to how a player appears to others. Final Fantasy XIV is no exception, and it even celebrates all of the different pieces in the game that players can choose to wear with a Fashion Report that offers MGP in exchange for showing off your looks.

Each fashion report resets on Tuesday at 2am CT, but players can only submit their fashion to the Masked Rose on Friday. This gives players just a few days to submit their fashion report since it will be unavailable from reset on Tuesday until judging opens on Friday.

How to unlock the Fashion Report in Final Fantasy XIV

Once players unlock the Fashion Report, they’ll be able to present themselves for judging each week. Players will need to look for a quest in the Golden Saucer called Passion for Fashion. It’s given by Lewena at X: 4.8 Y: 6.1. Follow the questline and it will take you to the spot where the Fashion Report occurs each week and will explain how it works.

Every week, players will be given a new theme to match to get a high score and earn MGP. Players have three attempts to get the highest score, but the community has come up with some quick options for those who just want to score the highest while not having to search high and low for the theme’s pieces.

How the Fashion Report works

Each week in the Wonder Square, players can head to the Masked Rose and submit their fashions. The NPC is located at X: 7.2 Y: 7.4 and the closest Aether Shard is the Wonder Square East. Just jump down from there and you should be right in front of the NPC.

The items that you need for judging can be equipped, but they don’t need to be. Glamouring the outfit is perfectly acceptable and will work for judging. Once you have the items you need equipped, present yourself for judging and you’ll earn MGP based on how well you did.

The theme changes each week, and players can use that as a hint for what the Masked Rose might be looking for. Many players only need 80 points to get the maximum amount of MGP, but those who haven’t received the title yet will want to aim for the top score of 100 points. That will earn them the “Fashion Leader” title and the 60,000 MGP that comes with getting at least 80 points.

Luckily, the community has come up with the easiest way to get both 80 and 100 points each week. Kaiyoko Star is the resource most players use to find what items are easiest to achieve both scores that week. Their information can be found on their Discord or Twitter.

Below are the pieces needed for this week’s Fashion Report. Make sure that all of your character’s equipment slots are filled with something or you will lose points. To find the dyes needed to get the maximum amount of points, this guide has all of the dyes and where to get them.

Final Fantasy XIV Fashion Report guide for week 263

100 points

80 points