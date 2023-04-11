Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV

One of the first decisions players have to make when entering most MMOs is what server to play on. In Final Fantasy XIV, this is made a little more confusing because there are two types of servers: Data Centers and Worlds.

The two types can be confusing even for those who have played MMOs before, but due to World travel and Data Center travel, picking a server that doesn’t match up with your play style or your friends list isn’t the end of the world.

Depending on what Worlds are congested, players might not even be able to get on the same World as their friends, and they may have to wait a while before they can join them, but the congested Worlds shift every once in a while, allowing players to move their characters once it opens up again. Until then, playing together is still very possible, sometimes even seamless.

What is the difference between a Data Center and a World in Final Fantasy XIV?

Data Centers

Data Centers are region-based servers that Square Enix has around the world. Currently, there are North American, European, Japanese, and Oceaniac server locations. Playing on the Data Center closest to your region will ensure less lag and shorter ping, but players who want to experience the game with their friends will want to pick at least the same Data Center region because at the time of writing, players cannot visit Data Centers in other regions.

However, players can transfer Data Centers within their own region. For example, someone on the Aether Data Center in North America can visit someone on the Primal Data Center, which is also located in North America. However, someone from Primal could not visit someone on Light, which is a European Data Center.

Producer and Director of Final Fantasy XIV Naoki Yoshida hinted in the latest Live Letter that they were looking into cross-region Data Center travel, but no official word about it has been released yet.

Worlds

In each Data Center are several Worlds. Some are more populated than others, which is why one might be open to new characters and character transfers, but others might be closed off to it. As long as the world isn’t listed as congested, players can create new characters there.

If you have friends who already play, the best decision will be to play on their World. It will not restrict you in any way when you want to visit them or play anything with them in the game. Those who can’t get onto the same World as their friends because it’s congested don’t need to worry, though. Players can freely travel Worlds when they want to visit each other, and only a few things are restricted, such as not being able to get to Retainers.

Players can transfer Worlds at any time as long as a World is open and accepting new and existing characters. There is a cost involved if the World is not listed as preferred or new. World transfers can be purchased on the Mogstation.

What Data Center and World should I join in Final Fantasy XIV?

Data Centers and Worlds should be chosen based on a number of factors. The first is where friends are located. Players should ask their friends what World they’re on so they can join the same one. If you don’t have any friends that play, some of the Data Centers in Final Fantasy XIV have become known for certain types of players. Each Data Center and what it caters to are listed below.

North America Aether: favors hardcore raiders Crystal: favors role-playing oriented players Primal: favors role-playing oriented players and hardcore raiders Dynamis: newest and least-populated server, will likely have more preferred worlds

Japanese Elemental – favors English-speaking and South East Asian players Gaia – favors Japanese players Mana – favors Japanese players Meteor – newest and least-populated server, has some preferred worlds

Europe Cerberus: favors Russian-speaking players Moogle: favors French-speaking players Shiva: favors German-speaking players

Oceania Materia – Completely new server



All currently congested and preferred Worlds in Final Fantasy XIV

Below is a list of all of the Worlds and their server status. Congested Worlds are not accepting character transfers or new characters. Standard Worlds typically do take new characters and transfers, but sometimes they do not. Worlds marked with an asterisk are listed as Standard or Preferred, but not accepting new characters or transfers currently. Preferred or new Worlds are free to transfer to, and typically have a low population. There are also some XP bonuses for players living on preferred Worlds.

North American Worlds

World Name World Status Adamantoise Standard Balmung Congested Behemoth Congested Brynhildr Standard Cactuar Standard Coeurl Standard Diabolos Standard Excalibur Standard Exodus Congested Faerie Congested Famfrit Standard Gilgamesh Standard Goblin Standard Halicarnassus New Hyperion Standard Jenova Standard Lamia Standard Leviathan Standard Maduin New Malboro Standard Marilith New Mateus Congested Midgardsormr Congested Sargatanas Standard Seraph New Siren Congested Ultros Standard Zalera Standard

Japanese Worlds

World Name World Status Aegis Preferred Alexander Preferred Anima Congested Asura Congested Atomos Standard Bahamut Standard Belias Preferred Carbuncle Standard Chocobo Congested Durandal Preferred Fenrir Standard Garuda Standard Gungnir Preferred Hades Congested Ifrit Standard Ixion Congested Kujata Standard Mandragora Standard Masamune Congested Pandaemonium Congested Ramuh Standard Ridill Standard Shinryu Standard Tiamut Standard Titan Congested Tonberry Standard Typhon Standard Ultima Standard Unicorn Standard Valefor Standard Yojimbo Preferred Zeromus Preferred

European Worlds

World Name World Status Alpha New Cerebus Standard Lich Standard Louisoix Standard Moogle Congested Odin Congested Omega Standard Phantom New Phoenix Congested Ragnarok Congested Raiden New Sagittarius New Shiva Standard Spriggan Standard Twintania Standard Zodiark Standard

Oceania Worlds