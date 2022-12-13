In any MMO, the end game is always full of fashion and making characters look as best they can. Along with the best gear to show off your fashion sense, you’ll need a selection of dyes to choose from too if you want to show off your favorite colors.
Luckily, Final Fantasy XIV has a ton of dyes to choose from and all of them are easily obtainable—though they won’t always be cheap. Every dye in the game can be bought off of the market board except for the store-bought dyes that players can get from the FFXIV Online Store.
Some dyes can be found in other ways, such as in dungeons, from vendors, and some can even be crafted. Others are harder to get, such as those that are the tradeable duplicate of the store-bought dyes like Jet Black and Pure White. These dyes can still be obtained as a tradeable version in-game, but they are rare. As a result, they’re super expensive on the Market Board.
Players can use external tools such as Universalis to see what the current going price is on any given world. With Data Center travel, you can even go to other Data Centers to get the cheapest dye in your region. Players can also use tools like Eorzea Collection to see what dyes look like. On that website, players can click on the dye to see where it comes from and all the different ways that dye can be obtained.
Some dyes can be crafted on any crafting class, and others can be bought from NPCs in any of the big cities in the game. Others can be bought from Beast Tribe vendors, and all of them can be bought on the Market Board. Dyes that are bought from the Online Store are not tradeable, but they have a tradeable version that can be obtained from Retainer Ventures and are called “General Purpose” dyes. These dyes are marked with an asterisk.
Here are all of the dyes in Final Fantasy XIV and the easiest way to get that dye.
|Dye
|Easiest way to get it
|Snow White
|Ixali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
|Ash Grey
|Bought from NPC
|Goobbue Grey
|Bought from NPC
|Slate Grey
|Bought from NPC
|Charcoal Grey
|Bought from NPC
|Soot Black
|Ixali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
|Rose Pink
|Bought from NPC
|Lilac Purple
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Rolanberry Red
|Bought from NPC
|Dalamud Red
|Crafted or Market Board
|Rust Red
|Bought from NPC
|Wine Red
|Crafted or Market Board
|Choral Pink
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Blood Red
|Bought from NPC
|Salmon Pink
|Bought from NPC
|Ruby Red
|100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Cherry Pink
|100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Sunset Orange
|Crafted or Market Board
|Mesa Red
|Bought from NPC
|Bark Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Chocolate Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Russet Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Kobold Brown
|Crafted or Market Board
|Cork Brown
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Qiqirn Brown
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Opo-opo Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Aldgoat Brown
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Pumpkin Orange
|Crafted or Market Board
|Acorn Brown
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Orchard Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Chestnut Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Gobbiebag Brown
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Shale Brown
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Mole Brown
|Bought from NPC
|Loam Brown
|Crafted or Market Board
|Bone White
|Bought from NPC
|Ul Brown
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Desert Yellow
|Bought from NPC
|Honey Yellow
|Crafted or Market Board
|Millioncorn Yellow
|Crafted or Market Board
|Coeurl Yellow
|Amalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
|Cream Yellow
|Bought from NPC
|Halatali Yellow
|Bought from NPC
|Raisin Brown
|Amalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
|Canary Yellow
|100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Vanilla Yellow
|100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Mud Green
|Bought from NPC
|Sylph Green
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Lime Green
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Moss Green
|Bought from NPC
|Meadow Green
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Olive Green
|Bought from NPC
|Marsh Green
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Apple Green
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Cactuar Green
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Hunter Green
|Ixali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
|Ochu Green
|Crafted or Market Board
|Adamantoise Green
|Kobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
|Nophica Green
|Bought from NPC
|Deepwood Green
|Crafted or Market Board
|Celeste Green
|Crafted or Market Board
|Turquoise Green
|Sylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
|Morbol Green
|Ixali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
|Ice Blue
|Bought from NPC
|Sky Blue
|Bought from NPC
|Seafog Blue
|Amalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
|Peacock Blue
|Amalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
|Rhotano Blue
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Corpse Blue
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Cerulean Blue
|Bought from NPC
|Woad Blue
|Crafted or Market Board
|Ink Blue
|Bought from NPC
|Raptor Blue
|Amalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
|Othard Blue
|Crafted or Market Board
|Storm Blue
|Crafted or Market Board
|Void Blue
|Crafted or Market Board
|Royal Blue
|Ixali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
|Midnight Blue
|Bought from NPC
|Shadow Blue
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Abyssal Blue
|Crafted or Market Board
|Dragoon Blue
|100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Turquoise Blue
|100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Lavender Purple
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Gloom Purple
|Bought from NPC
|Currant Purple
|Amalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
|Iris Purple
|Sahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
|Grape Purple
|Bought from NPC
|Lotus Pink
|Crafted or Market Board
|Colibri Pink
|Crafted or Market Board
|Plum Purple
|Crafted or Market Board
|Regal Purple
|Crafted or Market Board
|Pure White*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Jet Black*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Pastel Pink*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Dark Red*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Dark Brown*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Pastel Green*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Dark Green*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Pastel Blue*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Dark Blue*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Pastel Purple*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Dark Purple*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Silver*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Gold*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Red*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Orange*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Yellow*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Green*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Sky Blue*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Blue*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Metallic Purple*
|Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
|Gun Metal Black
|500 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Pearl White
|500 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
|Metallic Brass
|500 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board