In any MMO, the end game is always full of fashion and making characters look as best they can. Along with the best gear to show off your fashion sense, you’ll need a selection of dyes to choose from too if you want to show off your favorite colors.

Luckily, Final Fantasy XIV has a ton of dyes to choose from and all of them are easily obtainable—though they won’t always be cheap. Every dye in the game can be bought off of the market board except for the store-bought dyes that players can get from the FFXIV Online Store.

Some dyes can be found in other ways, such as in dungeons, from vendors, and some can even be crafted. Others are harder to get, such as those that are the tradeable duplicate of the store-bought dyes like Jet Black and Pure White. These dyes can still be obtained as a tradeable version in-game, but they are rare. As a result, they’re super expensive on the Market Board.

Players can use external tools such as Universalis to see what the current going price is on any given world. With Data Center travel, you can even go to other Data Centers to get the cheapest dye in your region. Players can also use tools like Eorzea Collection to see what dyes look like. On that website, players can click on the dye to see where it comes from and all the different ways that dye can be obtained.

Some dyes can be crafted on any crafting class, and others can be bought from NPCs in any of the big cities in the game. Others can be bought from Beast Tribe vendors, and all of them can be bought on the Market Board. Dyes that are bought from the Online Store are not tradeable, but they have a tradeable version that can be obtained from Retainer Ventures and are called “General Purpose” dyes. These dyes are marked with an asterisk.

Here are all of the dyes in Final Fantasy XIV and the easiest way to get that dye.