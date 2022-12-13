All Final Fantasy XIV dyes and where to get them

There are a lot to choose from.

Image via Square Enix

In any MMO, the end game is always full of fashion and making characters look as best they can. Along with the best gear to show off your fashion sense, you’ll need a selection of dyes to choose from too if you want to show off your favorite colors.

Luckily, Final Fantasy XIV has a ton of dyes to choose from and all of them are easily obtainable—though they won’t always be cheap. Every dye in the game can be bought off of the market board except for the store-bought dyes that players can get from the FFXIV Online Store.

Some dyes can be found in other ways, such as in dungeons, from vendors, and some can even be crafted. Others are harder to get, such as those that are the tradeable duplicate of the store-bought dyes like Jet Black and Pure White. These dyes can still be obtained as a tradeable version in-game, but they are rare. As a result, they’re super expensive on the Market Board.

Players can use external tools such as Universalis to see what the current going price is on any given world. With Data Center travel, you can even go to other Data Centers to get the cheapest dye in your region. Players can also use tools like Eorzea Collection to see what dyes look like. On that website, players can click on the dye to see where it comes from and all the different ways that dye can be obtained.

Some dyes can be crafted on any crafting class, and others can be bought from NPCs in any of the big cities in the game. Others can be bought from Beast Tribe vendors, and all of them can be bought on the Market Board. Dyes that are bought from the Online Store are not tradeable, but they have a tradeable version that can be obtained from Retainer Ventures and are called “General Purpose” dyes. These dyes are marked with an asterisk.

Here are all of the dyes in Final Fantasy XIV and the easiest way to get that dye.

DyeEasiest way to get it
Snow WhiteIxali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
Ash GreyBought from NPC
Goobbue GreyBought from NPC
Slate GreyBought from NPC
Charcoal GreyBought from NPC
Soot BlackIxali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
Rose PinkBought from NPC
Lilac PurpleSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Rolanberry RedBought from NPC
Dalamud RedCrafted or Market Board
Rust RedBought from NPC
Wine RedCrafted or Market Board
Choral PinkSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Blood RedBought from NPC
Salmon PinkBought from NPC
Ruby Red100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Cherry Pink100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Sunset OrangeCrafted or Market Board
Mesa RedBought from NPC
Bark BrownBought from NPC
Chocolate BrownBought from NPC
Russet BrownBought from NPC
Kobold BrownCrafted or Market Board
Cork BrownKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Qiqirn BrownSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Opo-opo BrownBought from NPC
Aldgoat BrownSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Pumpkin OrangeCrafted or Market Board
Acorn BrownSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Orchard BrownBought from NPC
Chestnut BrownBought from NPC
Gobbiebag BrownKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Shale BrownSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Mole BrownBought from NPC
Loam BrownCrafted or Market Board
Bone WhiteBought from NPC
Ul BrownKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Desert YellowBought from NPC
Honey YellowCrafted or Market Board
Millioncorn YellowCrafted or Market Board
Coeurl YellowAmalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
Cream YellowBought from NPC
Halatali YellowBought from NPC
Raisin BrownAmalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
Canary Yellow100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Vanilla Yellow100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Mud GreenBought from NPC
Sylph GreenKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Lime GreenSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Moss GreenBought from NPC
Meadow GreenKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Olive GreenBought from NPC
Marsh GreenSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Apple GreenKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Cactuar GreenSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Hunter GreenIxali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
Ochu GreenCrafted or Market Board
Adamantoise GreenKobold Vendor (Outer La Noscea) or Market Board
Nophica GreenBought from NPC
Deepwood GreenCrafted or Market Board
Celeste GreenCrafted or Market Board
Turquoise GreenSylphic Vendor (East Shroud) or Market Board
Morbol GreenIxali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
Ice BlueBought from NPC
Sky BlueBought from NPC
Seafog BlueAmalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
Peacock BlueAmalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
Rhotano BlueSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Corpse BlueSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Cerulean BlueBought from NPC
Woad BlueCrafted or Market Board
Ink BlueBought from NPC
Raptor BlueAmalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
Othard BlueCrafted or Market Board
Storm BlueCrafted or Market Board
Void BlueCrafted or Market Board
Royal BlueIxali Vendor (North Shroud) or Market Board
Midnight BlueBought from NPC
Shadow BlueSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Abyssal BlueCrafted or Market Board
Dragoon Blue100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Turquoise Blue100 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Lavender PurpleSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Gloom PurpleBought from NPC
Currant PurpleAmalj’aa Vendor (Southern Thanalan) or Market Board
Iris PurpleSahagin Vendor (Western La Noscea) or Market Board
Grape PurpleBought from NPC
Lotus PinkCrafted or Market Board
Colibri PinkCrafted or Market Board
Plum PurpleCrafted or Market Board
Regal PurpleCrafted or Market Board
Pure White*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Jet Black*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Pastel Pink*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Dark Red*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Dark Brown*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Pastel Green*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Dark Green*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Pastel Blue*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Dark Blue*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Pastel Purple*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Dark Purple*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Silver*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Gold*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Red*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Orange*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Yellow*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Green*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Sky Blue*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Blue*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Metallic Purple*Retainer Quick Ventures, Market Board, or Online Store
Gun Metal Black500 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Pearl White500 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board
Metallic Brass500 Skybuilders’ Scrips or Market Board