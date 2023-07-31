When will there be a graphics update in FFXIV?

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular Final Fantasy games, with expansions released every few years. As it was first released over a decade ago, some graphics are a little dated. To combat this, FFXIV will receive a significant graphics overhaul update in time for the release of the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail.

During the Final Fantasy Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida announced Final Fantasy XIV would receive a graphics update in time for the release of the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail.

The graphics updates won’t be launched all at once and will begin to roll out in update 7.0, speculated to go live in Summer 2024. The official date for Update 7.0 has yet to be revealed; I’ll keep updating this article as new information rolls out.

As Final Fantasy XIV will receive a major graphics overhaul, several features will be updated in Update 7.0. Some of these changes include:

Higher resolution textures

Improved material quality

Buffed and shiny armor metal and other objects

Enhanced lighting

Brighter vegetation

Updated characters

Much more!

New FFXIV minimum and recommended system requirements

Final Fantasy XIV will receive such a major graphics overhaul that the minimum system requirements for playing it will also change. Be sure to check your PCs to ensure you can still play it without any issues after the update rolls out.

Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements OS: Windows® 10 64 bit, Windows® 11 64 bit OS: Windows® 10 64 bit, Windows® 11 64 bit Processor: Intel® Core™i7-6700 or higher Processor: Intel® Core™i7-9700 or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics Card (1280 x 720):– NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX970 or higher– AMD Radeon™ RX 480 or higher Graphics Card (1920 x 1080):– NVIDIA® Geforce® RTX 2060 or higher– AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT or higher Storage: 140GB or more available storage space Storage: 140GB or more available storage space

Dawntrail will launch in the Summer of 2024, giving us a little time to prepare our PCs for the new minimum system requirements for playing Final Fantasy XIV.

But until it launches, I plan on enjoying the new content for Blue Mages and starting a new profession.

