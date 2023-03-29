There are a lot of ways to customize your appearance in Final Fantasy XIV. And since you won’t have many opportunities to change your character’s appearance completely, which is only possible by using Fantasia potions, the aesthetician and glamours make up the main ways to customize in the game.

The Aesthetician only requires a small amount of gil in exchange for changing some features of your appearance, such as hairstyle, hair color, and face tattoos. You can summon him by clicking on his bell after retiring in your inn room, which is possible in every main city’s inn.

Here are all hairstyles you can unlock after your character’s creation and how to get them.

All unlockable hairstyles in Final Fantasy XIV and how to get them

Battle-ready Bobs

This hairstyle can be bought in the Market Board and used by every race, including Vieras and Hrothgars. It’s loot from the Alliance Raid from Shadowbringers, The Tower of Paradigm’s Breach.

Scanning for Style

This one is also usable by every race and tradeable and it’s earned as loot from the same Alliance Raid.

Strife

This hairstyle is very rare and cannot be unlocked at the moment. It was a part of a crossover event with Final Fantasy VII.

Lucian Locks

This was part of a time-limited event in 2019, called “A Nocturne for Heroes,” in collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV. Players will have to wait for the event to return to get this one. It’s not available for Vieras and Hrothgars.

Form and Function

This hairstyle can be bought on the Market Board. It’s not available for Vieras or Hrothgars. Originally, it’s earned in a random box from Pyros, a map of the Eureka area, the feature linked to Stormblood’s Relic Weapons.

Hairstyles earned with Skybuilders’ Scrips

These three hairstyles are traded for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips (Fête Present). They can all be bought on the Market Board as well. Only the Controlled Chaos hairstyle is available for Vieras and Hrothgars, though.

Saintly Style

Controlled Chaos

Modern Legend

Hairstyles bought using Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP)

None of these hairstyles can be traded on the Market Board, so you won’t have any other way than earning MGP to buy them.

Great Lengths (available for Vieras)

Lexen-tails

Rainmaker (available for Vieras)

Curls

Adventure

Ponytails (available for Vieras and Hrothgars)

Hairstyles purchased with Wolf Marks

Both hairstyles cost 18,000 Wolf Marks, obtainable by playing PvP. They are not available on the Market Board.

Styled For Hire

Fashionably Feathered (available for Vieras)

Hairstyles purchased using Seafarer’s Cowries

Both hairstyles can be purchased for 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries, one of the currencies from Island Sanctuaries.

Practical Ponytails

Tall Tails

Hairstyles linked to deep dungeons

These hairstyles can be obtained by earning random level sacks from Accursed Hoards. Fortunately, they can also be bought on the Market Board. Only the hairstyle from the Eureka Orthos dungeon can be used on Hrothgars and Viera.

Gyr Abanian Plait: Heaven-on-High

Samsonian Locks: The Place of the Dead

A Close Shave: Eureka Orthos

Hairstyles obtained in the Bozjan Southern Front

Bozja is linked to Shadowbringers‘ Relic Weapons. There are various ways to get the three hairstyles linked to the area, as listed below. In addition, they can be bought on the Market Board.

Both Ways

This hairstyle can be obtained in a random Zadnor Lockbox. This one can be used by Vieras and Hrothgars, as well as every other race.

Early To Rise

This hairstyle requires a bit of work: It’s bought using five Bozjan Gold Coins and 30 Bojzan Platinum Coins. It can be used by all races, including Vieras and Hrothgars.

Wind Caller

This hairstyle can be bought for 150 Bozjan Clusters, a currency earned by playing in Bozja. It’s not available for Vieras or Hrothgars.