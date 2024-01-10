Every Final Fantasy XIV expansion in order

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn was released in 2013 and five expansions have been lined up with the last expected to arrive in summer 2024. Each expansion has seen growing success, as well as higher ambitions. Square Enix isn’t stopping while ahead with Dawntrail looking like the biggest of the lot.

Here is the list of every expansion that released in chronological order since A Realm Reborn in 2013. ARR is part of the base game: it was a revamp of the game that was initially released in 2010 but was poorly received by players.

All Final Fantasy XIV expansions, in chronological order

Four expansions have been released since 2010, and a fifth one, Dawntrail, is set to be introduced in summer 2024.

Heavensward (2015)

Heavensward focused on dragons. Image via Square Enix

Heavensward was the first expansion that was released in FFXIV. Its story focused on the connection between Eorzeans and dragons, with the release of three classes: Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist. It also saw the introduction of flying.

Stormblood (2017)

Stormblood is very distinct from other expansions. Image via Square Enix

Stormblood brought a unique perspective on Eorzea’s politics. It focused on liberating cities from the Garlean Empire and brought more features to the game, such as swimming, Ultimate Raids, and Eureka. It also added Red Mage and Samurai jobs, as well as the unique Blue Mage job.

Shadowbringers (2019)

This was the most ground-breaking expansion. Image via Square Enix

Shadowbringers is the expansion that brought FFXIV to the next level. For the first time, players were able to travel to a new world, the First, and were shown the game’s whole story from another perspective by becoming the Warrior of Darkness.

It also saw the release of Dancer and Gunbreaker jobs, Alliance Raids in collaboration with NieR: Automata, a graphical update, and Viera and male Hrothgar as new playable races.

Endwalker (December 2021)

It marked a turning point in FFXIV. Image via Square Enix

Endwalker was a unique expansion in FFXIV because it brought the narrative arc that began with A Realm Reborn to an end. It was also more ambitious than every previous expansion, with not only one new world to explore but several. It also saw the release of Reaper and Sage jobs. The latter was the first job to be released exclusively in FFXIV and not in any other FF title.

Dawntrail (Summer 2024)

A new dawn for FFXIV. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dawntrail will be the fifth expansion to be released in FFXIV, and it’s planned to begin a new narrative arc. It brings Square Enix’s MMO to a new era, with a significant graphical update and various quality-of-life changes, in addition to a new story and three jobs: Viper, Pictomancer, and Beastmaster.