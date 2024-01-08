Square Enix shows off FFXIV Dawntrail’s raids, monsters, and the new Beastmaster limited job

During the Final Fantasy XIV 2024 Fan Festival, Square Enix revealed several features coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online, including new enemies and raids and the Beastmaster limited job.

Several trailers were released showcasing the upcoming additions in the Dawntrail expansion, which launches summer 2024. During the festival, Square Enix highlighted some new enemies players will face in the upcoming expansion: the Eliminator, Barreltender, and Valigarmanda. It also revealed the new Raid series called The Arcadion and the new Alliance Raid series called Echoes of Vana’diel. Moreover, players will receive new field operations in Dawntrail, which Square Enix states are akin to “The Forbidden Land, Eureka,” and “Save the Queen” operations.

Additionally, Square Enix unveiled the female Hrothgar, a new playable race. The race’s trailer features gameplay showcasing the character in motion while running and jumping, its many facial expressions, stances, and more.

Another major reveal is the upcoming job, the Beastmaster. While there are currently no details about this job, it is worth noting that it will be a limited job. As such, it will have lower level caps, and players who use it can’t participate in Main Scenario Quests, Ultimate Raids, Deep Dungeons, PvP, and more.

Lastly, the publisher also announced that the open beta test for the Xbox Series X|S version of the game will begin in February, allowing Xbox players to test out Final Fantasy XIV before its official launch in spring 2024.

In other news, Square Enix also recently revealed that Dawntrail will see the introduction of the new Pictomancer job, which is a DPS mage. According to the publisher, the Pictomancer “works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialized brush to render their imaginings reality,” harnessing fire, ice, and thunder.

Judging by all the recent reveals, it looks like Final Fantasy XIV players have a lot of content coming their way when the Dawntrail expansion launches in summer 2024 for PC and consoles.