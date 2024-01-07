Square Enix showcases new areas and dungeons coming in FFXIV: Dawntrail

At Square Enix’s 2024 Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival, the publisher revealed several features and additions coming to FFXIV in its upcoming expansion, Dawntrail—specifically the new dungeons and explorable areas.

Several trailers were released showcasing the new dungeons and areas, including Solution Nine, a futuristic cyber-city with towering buildings and structures, neon lighting, digital billboards, and much more. Another notable upcoming location is Heritage Found; while it has yet to be shown, Square Enix describes it as “a region overflowing with lightning energies, thick thunderclouds blot out the sun, while streaks of purple levin illuminate the land day and night.”

Other locations shown in trailers but not named include tropical seaport islands with lots of greenery, an open, mountainous region, a desert featuring cities with an old western aesthetic and wooden buildings, another location in the forest sporting lush greenery, waterfalls, and beautiful vistas, and many more.

Additionally, Square Enix revealed several new dungeons coming to Final Fantasy XIV. As seen in the trailers, players will explore open forest areas, dark underground ruins, futuristic metallic halls, and more. It’s worth noting that some of the dungeons look quite similar to the newly revealed locations, but whether they’re connected is yet to be seen.

In related news, Square Enix also revealed that the previously announced Final Fantasy XVI collaboration quest “The Path Infernal” will launch sometime in April. A specific release date has yet to be announced, but according to the reveal trailer, the collaboration will have players face off against Ifrit, get a Torgal mount, Clive’s outfit, and more.

The new locations and dungeons will be released alongside the Dawntrail expansion, which launches in summer 2024 for PC and consoles.