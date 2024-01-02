What to expect from FFXIV Tokyo Fan Fest: How to watch, speculation, and more

Dawntrail will be at the heart of the festival.

The Dawntrail release year starts with Tokyo’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival, featuring two days of celebration and a keynote where more will likely be revealed about the upcoming expansion.

It’ll take place at the Tokyo Dome from Jan. 8 and 9 and feature both events for attendees and fans who will be able to follow the event through official livestreams.

It’s now just around the corner, and all details on the schedule have been revealed. Here’s what to expect from the Final Fantasy XIV 2024 Tokyo Fan Fest.

What we expect to learn at FFXIV’s Tokyo Fan Fest

It’s the year’s biggest in-person event for FFXIV. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FFXIV fans expect the game to get a new spike in activity with the release of the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail.

The developer has yet to reveal much about it apart from its release window, set for next summer, and Viper as an upcoming job, so there’s still lots to look forward to.

First and foremost, players can expect to discover Dawntrail’s final trailer and second upcoming job revealed during the keynote, as was previously hinted at by the developer.

We hope to learn about a more precise release window, such as early or late summer, but nothing is certain. We’ll also have more chances to hear about the game’s several editions and an eventual time window for preorders.

Fans mentioned the reveal of Female Hrothgar, but it’s still unclear whether it’ll be introduced alongside the expansion or come later on.

More visuals will also likely be revealed about the expansion’s massive graphical update since it’s been mentioned in Live Letters since its first reveal.

Right after the keynote, players can watch the opening ceremony. It will last 30 minutes and will then let way to a keynote on development insights with a dozen Square Enix employees. On Jan. 6 at 11:30pm CT, there will be a Crystalline Conflict show, followed by a live tour of the Tokyo Fan Fest.

How and when to watch the Tokyo Fan Fest Keynote

The keynote will be the launch activity for the Tokyo Fan Fest, so fans will be up to date with all the information Square Enix is willing to share at the beginning of the weekend.

The keynote is planned to start Sunday morning, Jan. 6 in Japan, but it corresponds to the evening prior in North American time zones.

It will start at 6pm CT on Saturday, Jan. 6. It will last two hours, which corresponds to the average length for a Letter from the Producer. Game director and producer Naoki Yoshida will be the host, and it will be translated live into English.

Fans can follow the livestream on YouTube, Twitch, and Niconico Live. All the other stage events except the music performances will be on the broadcast, too. Fans can also buy tickets to watch the piano performance and concerts of THE PRIMALS. You can buy tickets here for 3,500 yen (around $24).